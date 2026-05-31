Notice for Class Suspension (2026-05-31 06:40)

MACAU, May 30 - Due to rainstorm, by regulation, classes of secondary education are suspended this morning. Classes of primary, infant, special education are suspended today. Schools should ensure that their premises are open and arrange for staff to look after the students who have arrived at school until the conditions are safe for them to go home.

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