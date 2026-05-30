UM holds Congregation 2026, Secretary O recognises UM’s role as global gateway for China’s higher education

MACAU, May 30 - The University of Macau (UM) held the Congregation 2026 today (30 May) to confer degrees on over 1,700 bachelor’s degree graduates. Representing the chief executive of the Macao SAR and the chancellor of UM, O Lam, secretary for social affairs and culture, praised UM for its 45 years of dedicated efforts in cultivating outstanding talent for Macao, as well as its achievements in promoting the integrated development of education, technology, and talent cultivation. She also recognised the university as a platform showcasing China’s higher education to the world and as a key driver of regional development.

The ceremony was officiated by Secretary O, in the company of Lam Kam Seng Peter, chair of the University Council of UM; Yonghua Song, rector of UM; and Michael Hui and Rui Martins, vice rectors of UM. Guests in attendance included representatives from the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR and the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR; government officials; members of the University Assembly, University Council, and Senate of UM; and prominent members of the community. The ceremony was marked by a dignified yet warm atmosphere, with parents witnessing their children’s graduation and sharing in this joyful milestone.

In her speech, Secretary O affirmed that UM stands as the largest and strongest comprehensive public university in Macao. She said that the university has long upheld the ‘love the country, love Macao’ educational principle and has achieved remarkable progress in advancing the integrated development of education, science and technology, and talent cultivation. She added that the Macao SAR government is actively aligning with the objectives of the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan while pressing ahead with the formulation and implementation of Macao’s Third Five-Year Plan. In this process, the government will continue to provide steadfast support for UM’s sustained development. Regarding UM’s extension of operations into the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Secretary O expressed her delight that the university will officially welcome its first cohort of students there in the upcoming semester. She described this as a milestone in the advancement of higher education in Macao and a landmark achievement in the institutional alignment and integration between Macao and Hengqin. Looking ahead, she encouraged UM to seize the opportunities presented by this new chapter. She also called on graduates to uphold national interests, keep up with the times, harness artificial intelligence to drive innovation, and translate their professional knowledge into practical capabilities to serve society.

In his speech, Rector Song said that the development of the Macao-Hengqin International Education (University) Town and the extension of Macao higher education institutions’ operations into Hengqin have been formally incorporated into the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan. He noted that this marks the elevation of higher education under the Macao-Hengqin integration framework to a national strategic priority. Song added that UM, which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year, has entered a critical stage of development: cross-border education initiatives are progressing steadily, the construction of the new campus in the Cooperation Zone is accelerating, and several faculties and research institutes are being restructured to support a new institutional framework. Looking ahead to the next five years, UM will leverage its ‘one university, two campuses’ model to develop into a comprehensive research-oriented university of international standing that is characterised by stronger interdisciplinary integration, a more robust academic ecosystem, and substantially enhanced research and education capacity. Rector Song also shared three pieces of advice with the graduates: first, to understand the trends of the times; second, to forge a strong and resilient character; and third, to stay curious.

This year’s student representative is Fong Hong U of the Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology programme, Faculty of Health Science. He is also among the first cohort of graduates from the programme. During his time at UM, Fong published a high-impact academic paper and presented his research at multiple international conferences. Notably, his strong academic ability and outstanding research performance have earned him an offer to pursue a PhD at the University of Cambridge. He expressed his deep gratitude for the mentorship he received from his professors at UM, which not only equipped him with professional knowledge and research skills, but also helped him cultivate a spirit of curiosity and resilience. Fong also encouraged his fellow graduates to turn their dreams into progress, and their questions into breakthroughs.

This year, there are over 1,700 bachelor’s degree graduates from the following faculties: Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Business Administration, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Health Sciences, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Science and Technology, and Faculty of Social Sciences. Among them, 70 are also students of the Honours College who have completed the Honours College Certificate Programme.

In addition, the UM National Flag Team held a flag-raising ceremony at Lotus Square. The ceremony was attended by UM faculty and students.