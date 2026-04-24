Delaware Forest Service Celebrates Arbor Day 2026

Arbor Day is celebrated annually on the last Friday in April, serving as a reminder of the vital role trees play in improving air and water quality, supporting wildlife habitat, strengthening communities, and enhancing the quality of life for all Delawareans.

The Delaware Forest Service (DFS), within the Delaware Department of Agriculture, continues to advance its mission to conserve, protect, and enhance Delaware’s forests through strategic investments in communities and landscapes across the state. Through a combination of grant programs, technical assistance, and partnerships, DFS provides critical support to landowners, municipalities, and organizations working to expand and sustain Delaware’s tree canopy.

Annually, the Delaware Forest Service facilitates the planting of more than 100,000 trees statewide across all forest service programs, contributing to forest resiliency and community well-being. These efforts are supported by millions of dollars in investments and cost-share assistance aimed at improving forest health, increasing the urban tree canopy, and promoting sustainable land stewardship.

“Arbor Day is an opportunity to recognize the lasting impact trees have on our communities and our environment,” said Kyle Hoyd, State Forester. “Through strategic partnerships, sound forest management, and continued investment in our programs, we are ensuring that Delaware’s forests remain healthy, productive, and accessible for generations to come.”

Urban & Community Forestry: Growing Stronger Communities

A key component of Delaware’s Arbor Day impact is the work of the Urban & Community Forestry (U&CF) Program, which supports local tree initiatives across towns, cities, and neighborhoods statewide.

In 2026, the Delaware Forest Service continues to partner with multiple municipalities, with more than 25 communities recognized as Tree City USA participants throughout Delaware. Lewes, Rehoboth, Georgetown, Milford, Dover, Odessa, New Castle, and Ardentown are among those recognized. All these communities actively celebrate Arbor Day by hosting local events, tree plantings, and educational programs, demonstrating a shared commitment to urban and community forestry.

“The Urban and Community Forestry program plays an important role in strengthening communities and expanding tree canopy across the state,” said Taryn Davidson, the Delaware Forest Service’s Urban Forest Coordinator. “They provide critical financial and technical support that enables municipalities, HOAs, and non-profit organizations to implement tree planting and maintenance projects that might not otherwise be possible. Grant funding also helps build local capacity by encouraging communities to plan, prioritize, and invest in long-term urban forestry efforts, while providing environmental and community benefits such as improved stormwater management, reduced urban heat island effects, enhanced wildlife habitat, and increased property values.”

Statewide Arbor Day Celebration

Delaware’s official Arbor Day celebration will be held on Friday, May 1, at the Lewes Public Library in Lewes, where the Delaware Forest Service will recognize student winners of the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest.

This year’s contest, themed “Trees are Terrific… for People and Places,” highlights the creativity and environmental awareness of Delaware students in grades K–5. A total of 12 student winners, representing communities across the state, will be honored during the ceremony.

Special guest Dan Lambe, CEO of the Arbor Day Foundation, will be joining Delaware Forest Service at the Statewide Arbor Day celebration.

“Arbor Day is more than a date on the calendar, it’s a call to action,” said Lambe. “As our communities and ecosystems face growing environmental challenges, this holiday reminds us how important it is to care for the planet. We can all play a part in shaping a better future, and we’re grateful for the many tree champions who are stepping up to meet the moment. The local impact of organizations like the Delaware Forest Service helps drive the collective effort to grow and protect our nation’s forests.”

The annual celebration reinforces the importance of engaging the next generation in conservation and stewardship while recognizing the vital role trees play in everyday life.