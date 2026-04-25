Central Pennsylvania Organizations Invited to Fundraise Through Air Dot Show Volunteer Program

Large crowds attend an Air Dot Show event, with U.S. Navy Blue Angels aircraft and military displays drawing visitors to aviation exhibits, attractions, and ground experiences. Photo courtesy of Air Dot Show.

Limited team opportunities remain for civic and nonprofit groups to support the 2026 Air Dot Show Central PA while earning donations based on participation

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civic and nonprofit organizations across Central Pennsylvania are invited to participate in the 2026 Air Dot Show Central PA (May 23–25) through structured team volunteer opportunities that support event operations while generating donations for participating groups.The 2026 show will be headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and is part of the nationwide America 250 celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the United States, with Memorial Day (Monday) serving as a featured day of the event weekend.Air Dot Show serves as the event producer and manages volunteer coordination and operations. Participating organizations receive donations based on the number of volunteers who support the event each day, with final amounts determined by verified participation.Volunteer team placements are now filling, with current needs concentrated on Saturday and Sunday, along with Memorial Day (Monday) event support, including roles supporting guest services, event logistics, and hospitality functions.Organizations typically participate with teams of 10–20 volunteers per day, making the program well-suited for service clubs, school groups, faith-based organizations, veterans groups, and community nonprofits seeking a collaborative fundraising opportunity.“Many organizations are looking for ways to both engage their members and generate meaningful funding,” said David Anstey, Director of Hospitality for Air Dot Show. “These structured team opportunities allow organizations to contribute directly to event operations while generating support for their missions.”Wings for a Cause™ serves as the connector, introducing civic and nonprofit organizations to structured team volunteer opportunities supporting major events.Organizations interested in participating are encouraged to inquire soon, as remaining team opportunities are limited and onboarding timelines are approaching.For more information or to express interest, visit: https://air.show/centralpa/

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