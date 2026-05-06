Volunteer Fundraising Opportunities Announced for New York Air Show as U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Headline US250 Event

Volunteer teams support New York Air Show by Air Dot Show Tour, earning donations through participation, August 1–2, at Orange County Airport in Montgomery, New York. Photo Air Dot Show.

Civic and nonprofit organizations invited to support August 1–2 Air Dot Show Tour event while earning donations through structured team participation

MONTGOMERY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Civic and nonprofit organizations across the region are invited to participate in a community fundraising opportunity tied to the 2026 New York Air Show , taking place August 1–2 at Orange County Airport in Montgomery, New York. Produced by Air Dot Show Tour, the event will feature headline performances by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and is part of the nationwide Salute Across America 250 (US250) celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.Through the Wings for a Cause™ Community Volunteer Program, civic groups, schools, churches, veterans organizations, and service clubs can participate as structured volunteer teams supporting key event functions such as guest services, concessions, and event operations. Donations are provided to participating organizations based on verified volunteer participation, with outreach being reinforced through multiple channels, including media and partner networks.Organizations can register interest and request team placement details through the program site.“Air shows bring communities together, and this program creates a meaningful way for local organizations to be part of that experience while also benefiting from it,” said David Anstey, Director of Hospitality for Air Dot Show Tour. “We’re excited to provide a structured opportunity for groups to engage, contribute, and generate support for their missions.”Participating teams typically include 10–20 volunteers per day, with opportunities available across both event days. Teams will support operations at Orange County Airport throughout the August 1–2 event, with roles aligned to event needs and coordinated in advance. Early engagement is encouraged, as team placements are limited and scheduled in coordination with event operations.As a US250-designated event, the New York Air Show is part of a nationwide series of celebrations highlighting American history, service, and community spirit. The combination of world-class aerial performances and community participation makes it a unique opportunity for organizations seeking both visibility and impact while supporting a major regional event.Volunteer coordination and donation distribution are managed by Air Dot Show Tour, with Wings for a Cause™ serving as a connector—introducing civic and nonprofit organizations to structured team-based opportunities supporting major events.Organizations interested in participating can register and submit team details to receive placement information and next steps. Early registration is encouraged to secure preferred dates and roles:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.