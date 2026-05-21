Community Groups Encouraged to Secure Remaining Fundraising Placements for Columbus Air Show

Volunteer teams support San Francisco Puffs & Stuff concession operations during a major U.S. air show while generating fundraising support for civic and nonprofit organizations. Photo: San Francisco Puffs & Stuff.

Booster clubs, scouting organizations, ministries, veterans groups, and youth organizations invited to participate in fundraising opportunity

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- \Civic, school, youth, faith-based, and nonprofit organizations across Central Ohio are being encouraged to secure remaining fundraising placements connected to the 2026 Columbus Air Show Presented by ScottsMiracle-Gro, taking place June 19–21 at Rickenbacker International Airport. This year’s show will feature headline performances by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, a rare joint appearance expected to draw strong regional attendance.Fundraising participation opportunities are available Friday, June 19 through Sunday, June 21.Organizations participating throughout the weekend may earn several thousand dollars, depending on staffing levels and event attendance. Organizers say the opportunity may be especially valuable for groups seeking to raise funds for:• summer travel• camps and retreats• youth leadership activities• marching band expenses• ministry outreach• scouting programs• community service projects• student activities and scholarships• veteran support initiatives and programs serving military families and veteransFor the Columbus Air Show, San Francisco Puffs & Stuff, Inc., the event’s official concessionaire, provides participating organizations with donations based on 10% of gross concession sales generated by each volunteer team’s assigned booth. Founded in 1982, the company specializes in high-volume concession operations supporting large-scale events nationwide.“We’ve seen strong interest from community organizations across the region,” said Sharon Shortt, Vice President of San Francisco Puffs & Stuff. “This program creates an opportunity for groups to support a major community event while generating meaningful fundraising support for their own missions and activities.”Organizations interested in participating are encouraged to register interest by Friday, June 5, as remaining team placements for peak event days are becoming limited.Additional information regarding participation requirements, volunteer coordination, and team registration is available at:A limited number of team placements are available across peak event days.About San Francisco Puffs & Stuff, Inc.San Francisco Puffs & Stuff, Inc. is a Florida-based full-service catering and special event concessionaire founded in 1982. The company specializes in high-volume concession operations supporting large-scale events nationwide, including air shows, festivals, and community events.

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