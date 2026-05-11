Central Pennsylvania Air Dot Show Finalizing Volunteer Team Placements Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during an Air Dot Show event ahead of the 2026 Air Dot Show Central PA scheduled for Memorial Day weekend at Harrisburg International Airport. Civic and nonprofit organizations across the region are continuing to finalize

Remaining team fundraising opportunities available for select civic and nonprofit organizations supporting Air Dot Show Central PA

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Final volunteer team placements are now underway for the 2026 Air Dot Show Central PA , with civic and nonprofit organizations across the region continuing to organize volunteer fundraising participation ahead of the Memorial Day weekend event at Harrisburg International Airport.The three-day event, scheduled for May 23–25, will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels as part of the nationwide America 250 celebration commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States. Memorial Day (Monday) will serve as a featured full-performance day of the event weekend.Air Dot Show manages volunteer operations and team coordination for the event, with participating organizations receiving donations based on verified participation. Current volunteer needs remain concentrated across guest services, event logistics, hospitality support, and select operational assignments throughout the weekend.Participating teams commonly include veterans groups, school organizations, faith-based organizations, civic clubs, youth programs, and regional nonprofits seeking a collaborative fundraising and service opportunity connected to one of the region’s major Memorial Day weekend events.“Community participation has continued to build steadily as we move closer to Memorial Day weekend,” said David Anstey, Director of Hospitality for Air Dot Show. “We’re now entering the final phase of team coordination and onboarding, and there is still an opportunity for a limited number of organizations to become involved while supporting an event that brings together communities from across Central Pennsylvania.”Remaining placements are expected to be finalized in the coming days, and organizations interested in participating are encouraged to inquire soon as onboarding schedules continue to be coordinated.For more information or to express interest, visit: https://air.show/pa-info/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.