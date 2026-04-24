Forensic Science Expert John M. Collins Announces Pre-Orders for New Book

"Valid Comparisons" is due for official release on June 9, 2026

Valid Comparisons: The Forensic and Judicial Examination of Stochastic Patterns Available June 9 — Ahead of the 30th Anniversary of the 1996 Olympic Bombing

Forensic pattern evidence does not need to be defended — it needs to be understood. That is what this book is about.” — John M. Collins

BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John M. Collins, leadership coach and nationally recognized expert in forensic laboratory administration, today announced that his forthcoming book, "Valid Comparisons: The Forensic and Judicial Examination of Stochastic Patterns," is now available for pre-order and will be officially released on June 9, 2026. The book can be found at www.validcomparisons.com.

Valid Comparisons is a comprehensive examination of the scientific, legal, and institutional foundations that govern the forensic analysis and judicial evaluation of forensic-pattern evidence — the uniquely random physical markings produced by tools, human teeth, firearms, fingerprints, footwear, handwriting, and a wide range of other evidence-producing processes. Drawing on more than three decades of forensic casework, courtroom testimony, and peer-reviewed research, Collins offers forensic scientists, attorneys, judges, and legal scholars a rigorous and intellectually honest account of what pattern evidence can and cannot establish, and what standards must govern its use in a court of law.

The book arrives at a critical moment in the ongoing national debate over the admissibility and reliability of forensic-pattern evidence. In recent years, a series of federal court decisions, scientific committee reports, and legislative initiatives have placed pattern-evidence disciplines under unprecedented scrutiny. Collins addresses these developments with equal measures of analytical precision and professional candor, offering a direct and authoritative perspective grounded in genuine scientific experience rather than advocacy or ideology.

“Forensic pattern evidence does not need to be defended," Collins said. "It needs to be understood. That is what this book is about.”

A PERSONAL CONNECTION TO HISTORY

The release of Valid Comparisons has particular significance for its author. On July 27, 1996, a pipe bomb detonated in Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta during the Summer Olympic Games, killing two people and injuring more than one hundred others. It remains one of the most prominent acts of domestic terrorism in American history. John M. Collins was part of the forensic investigation team that responded to that bombing — an experience that deepened his understanding of both the power and the weight of forensic evidence in high-stakes criminal proceedings.

The book’s official release on June 9, 2026, places it in the public’s hands just weeks before the 30th anniversary of that attack on July 27, 2026. For Collins, the timing is both deliberate and meaningful. The Olympic bombing tested the limits of forensic science on the world’s most visible stage — and the lessons of that investigation remain as relevant today as they were thirty years ago.

“That investigation was a defining professional experience for me,” Collins said. “When the world is watching, and the evidence has to speak for itself, there is no room for ambiguity about what the science actually supports. That is the standard that’s guided me throughout my career, and it is the standard this book is written to defend.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

John M. Collins is a widely published forensic science expert and the founder of Critical Victories, a professional coaching and training practice serving leaders in forensic science, law enforcement, and criminal justice. His 20-year career in forensic science included service in federal, state, and local crime laboratories, culminating in his role as Director of Michigan State Police’s Forensic Science Division, where he led Michigan’s seven state-run laboratories to their first international accreditation. His career highlights include participation in the forensic investigation of the 1996 Olympic bombing in Atlanta and a 2013 meeting with United States Attorney General Eric Holder in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting to discuss solutions to gun crime.

Since founding his private practice in 2013, Collins has worked with tens of thousands of clients, workshop participants, and audience members across 44 states, as well as internationally. He is the author of multiple books, the host of the podcast Crime and the Courtroom, and a sought-after speaker and coach for forensic scientists, attorneys, law enforcement professionals, and government leaders. He holds a master’s degree in organizational management and is certified as a Senior Certified Professional by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM-SCP).

Valid Comparisons: The Forensic and Judicial Examination of Stochastic Patterns

Official Release Date: June 9, 2026

Pre-orders available: visit www.validcomparisons.com

Media inquiries: (517) 803-4063 | www.johnmorreycollins.com

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