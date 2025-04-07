Critical Victories Announces 2025 Annual Training for Law Enforcement Civilian Employees

Three-day workshop focuses on principles of high-impact leadership and managerial competencies

BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Critical Victories has announced the 2025 annual Administration and Leadership Academy for Law Enforcement Civilians, a three-day professional training workshop for non-sworn employees and supervisors in law enforcement agencies.

The event is hosted by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Specialized Training Unit, and is scheduled for October 7-9, 2025 at the City of Doral Police Training Center at 3719 NW 97th Ave, Doral, FL 33178. Participants are required to arrive at 7:30 AM on the first day to allow time for registration.

The academy is currently accepting registrations and is open to all civilian police employees. A catered lunch is provided each day, and participants will be informed about lodging options once they register.

John Collins, the founder of Critical Victories and the author of "The New Superior - A Better Way to Be the One in Charge," is the program's creator and facilitator. Collins explains that his ongoing partnership with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office has been among his longest and most rewarding.

"We started the civilians academy over a decade ago and we've done it every year since," said Collins. "Sworn police officers receive a tremendous amount of training, but civilian employees are often overlooked, despite representing 30% of the entire police workforce. Our program helps them serve their agencies with greater effectiveness and professionalism."

For inquiries about the academy or the registration page, please email Officer Daniel Garcia at the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Specialized Training Unit at dgarcia2@mdso.com or call (305) 715-5000.

