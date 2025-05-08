New Online Course Empowers Support Professionals in Forensic Science Laboratories

Online Training Empowers Support Professionals in Forensic Labs to Work Confidently, Communicate Effectively, and Contribute to Justice with Purpose

BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a unique move to further strengthen the nation’s forensic science infrastructure, professional coach and former forensic laboratory director John M. Collins has launched Forensic Essentials, a first-of-its-kind online training program developed specifically for administrative, technical, and managerial support personnel working in accredited forensic science laboratories.

The self-paced, on-demand course delivers approximately ten hours of professionally designed content, equipping non-scientific personnel with the insight, vocabulary, and operational understanding needed to support forensic laboratory operations with professionalism, confidence, and enthusiasm. Participants receive expert instruction through a series of video lectures, personal exercises, and a final knowledge examination, all guided by Collins himself.

“Support personnel are the unsung heroes of forensic science,” says Collins. “This program was created to help them better connect to the critical environment they work in—and to emphasize the importance of their role to our criminal justice system.”

The course covers a wide range of relevant topics, including laboratory systems and workflows, evidence handling, legal processes, accreditation, health and safety, interpersonal communication, and how to work effectively with scientists, police officers, and attorneys.

Forensic Essentials is ideal for onboarding new employees or refreshing the knowledge of more experience support professionals. Enrollment is open to individuals and organizations, with discounted group pricing packages available.

More information, including a downloadable program brochure, is available at ForensicEssentials.com.

For managers and training officers interested in reviewing or access the full course, please contact John M. Collins for further instructions and an access code.

