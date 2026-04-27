Acuity Trading Launches Pattern Recognition in AnalysisIQ for Brokers and Trading Platforms

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New capability identifies chart patterns across 128+ instruments and delivers structured technical analysis insights for MT4, MT5, cTrader and web-based platforms..Acuity Trading has launched Pattern Recognition within its AnalysisIQ tool, adding automated chart pattern detection to its intelligence platform for brokers and trading platforms.The new capability identifies recurring price patterns across more than 128 instruments, including forex, equities, indices, commodities and crypto. It presents these as structured technical analysis outputs, including indicative price levels and contextual market information, designed to help brokers deliver clearer market context within their existing trading environments.Pattern Recognition analyses market data across multiple timeframes and uses historical market data to identify patterns in a consistent and systematic way. It is now available as part of Acuity’s embedded, white-label intelligence offering across web, MT4, MT5, cTrader and proprietary broker platforms supporting flexible integration with minimal development overhead.A new layer within Acuity’s trade intelligence offeringAnalysisIQ already delivers AI-supported and analyst-informed market intelligence. With the addition of Pattern Recognition, brokers can incorporate an additional source of structured technical analysis within a single, unified platform experience.Acuity’s broader intelligence proposition focuses on delivering clear, structured market context supported by a combination of data science and analyst expertise. The platform is designed to support a wide range of trading strategies and asset classes, while allowing brokers to retain full control over how content is integrated and presented to their users.Andrew Lane, Founder of Acuity Trading, said:“Chart patterns remain a widely used component of technical analysis, but identifying them consistently can be time-consuming. By adding Pattern Recognition to AnalysisIQ, we are enabling brokers to make that market context available within their platforms, in a way that is scalable and easy to integrate. It strengthens the breadth of intelligence available through the Acuity platform while fitting naturally into the trading environments brokers already use.”Built for brokers and ready to deployPattern Recognition is available now as part of Acuity’s white-label intelligence platform and can be deployed across MT4, MT5, cTrader, web widgets, APIs and proprietary environments. Acuity’s broader platform brings together trade intelligence, market intelligence and event intelligence to support brokers in delivering structured, in-platform market insights, while maintaining flexibility over user experience, controls and governance.ENDSNotes to editors:Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to trade. Trading involves risks, and individuals should conduct thorough research and seek professional guidance before making any trading decisions. The AI-driven research tool and AI-based signals carry risks and are meant purely for informational purposes as such does not guarantee any outcomes and should not be construed as providing investment advice.Material posted here is solely for information purposes and reliance on this may lead to losses. Past performances are not a reliable indicator of future results. Please read our full disclaimer. About AcuityAcuity Trading, an Acuity Research company brings together the strengths of PIA First and Signal Centre (acquired by Acuity Trading), to deliver a broad suite of market intelligence, analytics and trader engagement tools for brokers, platforms and institutional partners worldwide. Since pioneering visual market insight and sentiment tools in 2013, Acuity Trading has continued to expand its capabilities through advanced analytics, alternative data, AI-driven insight and trading technology.By combining research expertise with scalable technology, Acuity supports brokers and trading platforms in delivering structured market context within their existing environments.Acuity’s team of academics, scientists, market analysts and technology specialists is dedicated to developing high-impact data products designed to support traders. Solutions are available through flexible delivery options including APIs, MT4/MT5, plug-and-play widgets and third-party automation services.For further information or to request a demo, please visit www.acuitytrading.com or contact:

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