Quantuma Secures the Future of Leon Restaurants With Over 530 Jobs Saved

Brian Burke, Managing Director at Quantuma

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experts from business advisory firm Quantuma have successfully guided Leon Restaurants Limited (LEON) through the restructuring of the business. LEON will emerge from administration after receiving unanimous support from the creditors who voted as part of a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), including HMRC. Over 530 jobs have been saved across LEON’s head office, central support and trading site teams.The restructuring of the business has removed a number of underperforming sites in the LEON chain of restaurants and the CVA will enable LEON to exit administration with a total of 43 restaurants, including 23 franchises. The Company will now press ahead with its ambitious development plans.Known as the ‘naturally fast food’ restaurant chain, LEON was founded in 2004 with its first outlet located in London’s Carnaby Street. The chain expanded to a total of 75 sites with a mix of owned and franchised outlets. The LEON chain was bought back by its co-founder and former chief executive John Vincent in October 2025 from Asda.Quantuma’s Brian Burke and Michael Kiely, along with Andrew Andronikou (now a Parter with BTG Consulting plc), were appointed as Administrators on 10 December 2025, to oversee the restructuring process. Over recent months, they have worked closely with LEON’s leadership team, navigated its immediate challenges, devised and delivered a robust restructuring programme, concluding with the CVA.The restructuring has involved the closure of a number of LEON restaurants. Affected employees were assisted by the establishment of a programme with Pret A Manger where they were able to apply for jobs via a dedicated channel. The Leon Grocery business was not affected by the Administration and restructuring.Brian Burke, Joint Nominee and Managing Director at Quantuma commented:“I am delighted to have achieved this positive outcome for LEON which protects over 530 jobs and ensures the continuity of a highly valued restaurant chain.While the retail and hospitality sector continues to suffer highly challenging trading conditions given the impacts of increased costs, tax burdens, business rates and national insurance, I am very pleased that the Quantuma team has secured an outcome that will position the business to return to its positive trajectory.”John Vincent, Founder and CEO of Leon, said:“I am so grateful to all our landlords and other creditors who have shown us such strong support in recent months. With their backing we now have the opportunity, as well as the responsibility, to get LEON back to its best and to help people eat and live well every day.“I would also like to thank all my colleagues for working extremely hard during the same period to stabilise the business and restore some of its old verve. And finally, I would like to thank all our LEON customers, who were so patient when the business was in the wilderness and are now back in our restaurants and cheering us on.”ENDSPhotograph Link to photograph for Brian Burke , Managing Director at QuantumaPress contactsMarie Wadeson, Managing Director, Quantumamarie.wadeson@quantuma.comMobile: +44 (0)7464 545678Paula Fagan, Marketing Manager, Quantumapaula.fagan@quantuma.comNotes to EditorsQuantuma Advisory LimitedQuantuma is a business advisory firm serving the needs of corporate companies and their stakeholders involved in complex, cross-border business challenges.Its capabilities include extracting value from underperforming businesses, transactions to maximise stakeholder value, resolving business disputes, mitigating business risks, identifying and recovering assets and managing operational and financial challenges.The Quantuma team has deep cross-border experience and specialist expertise in Restructuring & Insolvency, Corporate Finance, Disputes, Investigations, Asset Tracing & Recovery and Valuations.The firm is headquartered in London and employs over 300 people, who are located across 15 offices around the UK.For more information, please visit www.quantuma.com

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