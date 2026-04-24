AI Can Now Prove Itself: Steerco Launches MCP, Brings Traceable Client Comms Inside ChatGPT, Claude, & Gemini (Free)

Steerco: Traceable AI for Enterprise GTM Teams Steerco Agents

The first AI tool teams call from inside the tools they already use to present to clients - on brand, with the right data. Every number is traced to its source.

Drafting is now a commodity. The enterprise frontier is memory and traceability. Steerco has bridged the gap between 'prosumer' tools and the verifiable AI required for global scale.” — Zach Hawley - Founder and CEO

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steerco, the Traceable AI category leader for enterprise client communications, today announced the general availability of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, giving any user free access to Steerco directly from ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and other MCP-compatible AI tools.The launch makes Steerco the first traceable AI platform that revenue teams can use without leaving the AI surface they already work in — and the first to give AI-generated client communications two things prosumer AI tools can't: claim-level lineage, and work that doesn't restart every session."AI is already writing to your customers," said Zach Hawley, founder and CEO of Steerco. "The question every revenue leader should fear is whether they can prove what it said, to whom, and on whose authority. Steerco's MCP server puts the answer one prompt away — inside the same tool their team is already using."The two problems the MCP server solvesEnterprise revenue teams have spent the last eighteen months adopting prosumer AI tools — ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Gamma — to draft QBRs, renewal decks, executive business reviews, and customer-facing reports. Two problems have surfaced.The first is traceability. When a customer challenges a number in a QBR six months later, or a board member asks where a renewal forecast came from, or a regulator asks what the company has been telling its customers, the answer "the AI built it" is not an answer.The second is continuity. Power users building a QBR in Claude or ChatGPT burn an entire session on one deck, then come back the next day to find the AI has no memory of what was built. The work doesn't continue. It restarts. Every session is a rebuild.Steerco's MCP server closes both gaps. Any user, on any plan, can now invoke Steerco from inside their AI tool and produce client-facing decks where every number is linked to its source, every edit is signed, and every send is logged on the record. The deck itself lives in Steerco — not in the chat window — so the next session picks up where the last one ended.What's newFree tier. Any user can connect Steerco to ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini at no cost and generate their first traceable deck in minutes.Native MCP integration. Steerco runs as a tool inside the AI surface revenue teams already use. No new login. No new app. No new workflow to learn.Persistent decks. Every deck Steerco generates lives as a server-side record with addressable components. Refine one slide. Update one number. Across sessions, across days. The deck doesn't reset when the chat does.Claim-level lineage. Every number, quote, and metric in every Steerco-generated deck is traced to the system it came from — Salesforce, HubSpot, Gainsight, Snowflake, Looker, Gong, and 600+ other connected sources.Brand fidelity from the first prompt. Upload a PPTX or share a URL and Steerco extracts the brand in under ninety seconds — no setup required. Outputs are real, editable PowerPoint files revenue teams can open, share, and present offline.Signed approvals and send logs. Drafts route through reviewers the customer designates, every edit is attributed, and every delivery is logged with engagement tracking.Why it mattersThe launch reframes what enterprise revenue teams should expect from AI. Prosumer AI tools draft. They draft fast and they draft well. They also forget what they drafted by the next morning, and they can't tell anyone where the numbers came from.Steerco does the opposite. The deck is persistent. The lineage is exposed. The output is portable. The same speed as prosumer AI, with a paper trail and a memory."Drafting is now a commodity," Hawley said. "The enterprise frontier is memory and traceability. Steerco has bridged the gap between 'prosumer' tools and the verifiable AI required for global scale."Customers including Swiftly, Model N, and Branch49 use Steerco to produce QBRs, renewal reviews, and executive business reviews where every claim is traceable from data source to customer inbox.AvailabilityThe Steerco MCP server is available today to all users at no cost. Enterprise plans, with role-based permissions, audit exports, live data connectors, and white-glove onboarding, remain available for revenue teams operationalizing traceable AI across customer-facing functions.Get started: getsteerco.com/mcp Book a demo: getsteerco.com/demo Trust Center: trust.getsteerco.com About SteercoSteerco is the traceable AI category leader for enterprise client communications. The platform produces customer-facing decks, QBRs, executive business reviews, and renewal reviews where every number is linked to its source, every edit is signed by its reviewer, and every send is logged on the record. Steerco is built for revenue leaders at enterprise B2B companies who refuse to ship prosumer AI to their largest customers.Founded in 2024 by Zach Hawley, Nate Tucker, and Grant Borgognoni, Steerco is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company is SOC 2 Type II certified and integrates with 600+ enterprise data sources.

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