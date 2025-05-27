Steerco Launches First AI-Powered Platform Built For Customer Success Managers

Steerco - AI for CS

Steerco launches AI-powered platform that automates QBRs, success plans, and account reviews—finally, a tool built for the CSM doing the work.

Steerco does your homework, so you can do your job” — Zach Hawley, CEO & Founder

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steerco, the AI platform purpose-built for Customer Success and Account Management teams, today announced the public launch of its newest product: an agentic AI assistant that automates QBRs, account reviews, and success plans — so CSMs can finally stop working like report writers.Most CS tools are made for executives. Steerco flips that. It’s the first platform built for the people actually doing the work. From prepping for customer calls to tracking goals and risk signals, Steerco handles the strategic busywork so CSMs can focus on outcomes, not formatting slides.“Steerco does your homework, so you can do your job,” said Zach Hawley, CEO and Founder of Steerco. “This isn’t another copilot. It’s your least annoying teammate, one that shows up on time, preps your docs, and doesn’t need handholding.”What You Can Do with Steerco:Auto-generate account reviews, QBRs, and success plans in minutesTrack product usage, stakeholder engagement, and customer health in one placeFlag expansion and churn risk using internal signals and market intelTry It — No SurprisesSteerco offers a “try before you buy” experience. Users can create a few account plans, success plans, and engagement summaries before hitting the paywall. A credit card is required to get started, and full AI access is unlocked with a paid plan.Key Features Include:Agentic QBR Automation – Go from review to plan to prep in one clickLive Success Plans – No more Word docs. Share live customer-facing workspacesAI-Driven Signals – Pull from product usage, CRM trends, and external eventsCompliance-Safe AI – Every output is logged, private, and traceableWhy Now?AI is changing how post-sale teams operate. According to Zendesk’s 2025 CX Trends report, 70% of customers can already tell which companies are using AI effectively. Steerco gives CSMs and AMs a head start, not just another tool to manage.Try Steerco TodayVisit www.getsteerco.com to start your trial.About SteercoSteerco is an AI-powered SaaS platform that automates reviews, success plans, and customer prep workflows for CS and AM teams. Built for the people doing the hard work, not just presenting it. Steerco helps you reduce prep time, manage more accounts, and scale post-sale strategy without burning out.Media Contact:sales@getsteerco.com

Steerco in Action: How AI Preps QBRs So You Don’t Have To

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.