Steerco Launches v3 — The First Autonomous Presentation Platform Built for the Entire Enterprise

Steerco launches

Steerco eliminates the Presentation Tax — automating QBRs, board decks, and executive communications for CS and GTM teams at companies like Model N and Swiftly.

Steerco has completely changed how we interact with our clients. We moved a dedicated person off the sidelines and onto the sales floor. As a result our clients achieve a 300% increase in pipeline.” — John Darby, COO, Branch49

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steerco, the AI presentation platform built for end-to-end enterprise communication , today announced the general availability of Steerco v3 — a complete reimagining of how organizations build and deliver every presentation, from frontline customer reviews to C-suite board and investor communications.The Presentation Tax — the hidden cost every high-performing team pays in manual data entry, slide prep, and report-writing — is one of the most expensive and least visible drains on enterprise productivity. Customer Success Managers managing 30 to 50 accounts can spend six or more hours preparing a single quarterly business review. Multiply that across a team and a full year, and organizations routinely spend $300,000 or more annually on deck production that produces no direct revenue. The problem was never the slides. It was the time, the data, the consistency, and the governance. Steerco v3 fixes all four.How Steerco v3 WorksSteerco v3 introduces a fully autonomous three-agent architecture — Scouts, Wranglers, and Cowboys — that handles the entire enterprise presentation workflow without manual data gathering, copy-paste formatting, or prompt engineering from the user.• Scouts run continuously across every connected data source, surfacing account risks, churn signals, and expansion opportunities before a presentation is ever requested.• Wranglers pull from 589+ integrations — Salesforce, Gong, Gainsight, Snowflake, Amplitude, Zendesk, Stripe, and more — reconcile conflicting data, and deliver a verified single source of truth.• Cowboys take that clean, verified data and build the complete deliverable: QBRs, EBRs, account reviews, success plans, ops reviews, board decks, and investor presentations — brand-compliant, narrative-ready, and presentation-ready without manual cleanup.The result is a platform that operates less like a design tool and more like a fully staffed preparation team — one that never misses a signal, never produces an off-brand slide, and never asks a CSM to copy-paste from a spreadsheet.Enterprise Native AI vs. Consumer AIConsumer AI tools generate output from what you tell them. Enterprise Native AI generates output from what your systems already know. That distinction determines whether an organization gets 50 different interpretations of what a QBR should look like — or one consistent, governed, data-verified output every time.Most AI tools available today were built for individual users. They accept a prompt and return a result. Output quality depends entirely on the skill of the person asking. That model does not scale in an enterprise environment where brand consistency, data governance, and compliance are non-negotiable. Steerco v3 runs at the organizational level, connected to verified data sources, operating within admin-defined structures, and producing outputs that meet the organization’s standards automatically — without requiring users to become prompt engineers.The Three C’s of Enterprise-Grade AISteerco v3 is built around the three requirements that separate enterprise-grade AI from consumer tools repurposed for business use.1. ConsistencyGeneralist AI is not deterministic. The same prompt can return ten different outputs. For a personal writing task, that variance is acceptable. For a business process that produces executive presentations across a 50-person CS team, it is a liability. Enterprise-grade AI must enforce the same output structure, the same narrative logic, and the same brand standards every time — for every user, at every level of the organization. Steerco v3 enforces consistency at the admin level, not the individual prompt level.2. ControlWhen every team member runs their own AI setup with their own prompts and their own interpretation of what good looks like, the organization gets AI proliferation — not AI adoption. Enterprise-grade AI requires a governance layer: admin-defined templates, data access controls, and output standards that execute the organization’s strategy consistently across every team member and every account.3. ConfidenceAn enterprise AI license is not a security guarantee. Model training opt-outs, data residency requirements, and prompt logging policies are contractual specifics — not defaults — and they vary significantly between vendors. For presentations containing board-level financials, renewal risk data, and executive account strategy, the standard for data security must be unambiguous. Steerco v3 is SOC 2 Type II certified. Every generation is logged. Every output is private. The audit trail required for enterprise and board-level compliance is built in — not bolted on.Built for Every Level of the EnterpriseSteerco v3 automates the full range of executive communication — from the day-to-day cadence of customer-facing teams to the highest-stakes presentations in the organization. Use cases include customer QBRs and EBRs, account plans and success plans, pipeline reviews, GTM ops reviews, and C-suite board and investor decks . Every presentation carries the same brand voice, the same verified data source, and the same narrative structure, whether it is a CSM’s account review or a CEO’s board package.Enterprise customers including Model N, a leading provider of revenue management solutions, and Swiftly (goswift.ly), a data-driven platform serving major retailers, have adopted Steerco as the backbone of their executive presentation workflow.“Steerco has completely changed how Branch49 interacts with our clients. We moved our dedicated presentation person off the sidelines and onto the sales floor. As a result our clients achieve a 300% increase in pipeline.”— John Darby, COO, Branch49From the Founder“The Presentation Tax has been a real cost for every enterprise team I’ve ever run or worked with. Steerco v3 is what finally makes it exempt.”— Zach Hawley, Founder & CEO, SteercoAvailabilitySteerco v3 is available today at getsteerco.com . AI-powered presentation generation starts at $30 per user per month. Enterprise pricing is available for organizations requiring custom agent configuration, advanced compliance logging, or dedicated onboarding support. Steerco connects to 589+ integrations and can be deployed without IT involvement for teams using standard GTM and Customer Success toolstacks.About Steerco Analytics, Inc.Steerco is an AI presentation platform built for enterprise executive teams. The platform connects to 589+ data sources and uses an autonomous agent architecture to generate every presentation automatically — QBRs, EBRs, board decks, and investor communications — brand-compliant and presentation-ready. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. SOC 2 Type II certified. Learn more at getsteerco.com

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