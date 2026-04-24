DAVE & BUSTER’S MIAMI PLANS GRAND REOPENING FOLLOWING MAJOR REFRESH

Pre-Open City-Wide Flag Hunt and First 100 Guests on Reopening Day Score Free Games for the Year

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave & Buster’s , Miami’s premier destination for food, drinks, and entertainment, is proud to announce the Grand Reopening of its newly refreshed location at the Dolphin Mall (11481 NW 12th Street). Following an extensive renovation focused on a lighter, brighter, and more modern guest experience, the venue will officially debut its new look on Friday, May 8, 2026, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m.To celebrate this new chapter, Dave & Buster’s is inviting the community to join a city-wide scavenger hunt and a massive reopening day celebration.From April 27 through April 29, Miami residents can hunt for three hidden Dave & Buster’s flags at iconic local spots. The brand will release two clues daily at facebook.com/DaveandBustersMiami. Each daily winner who tracks down a flag will receive:- A $100 Dave & Buster’s Gift Card.- An exclusive VIP Preview Party invite for the winner and five guests, offering a sneak peek at the refreshed space before the general public.On Friday, May 8, the celebration continues with the Grand Reopening, where the first 100 guests in line at 11 a.m. will receive Free Unlimited Video Game Play for the Year.The refreshed Miami location features:- An Elevated "Watch" Experience: The revamped sports bar features a massive 40-foot screen—the best way to catch every touchdown, goal, or knockout—complemented by over 30 oversized HDTVs and an immersive sound system.- New Games: The location has been upgraded with a new package of competitive arcade titles, including NBA Hoops, Air Hockey, Tundra Toss, and the exclusive UFC Challenge—available only at Dave & Buster’s through January 2027.- Chef-Crafted Dining & Refreshing Cocktails: A bold new lineup of dishes, from savory steaks to game-day shareables, alongside a premium bar experience.- Human Crane: A larger-than-life twist on the classic arcade claw machine where guests strap into a harness to become the claw themselves.- Private Event Rooms Fully Refreshed: Updated, modern settings for birthdays, corporate events, and group celebrations.- Unbeatable Value: Fans can still enjoy the Eat & Play Combo (starting at $19.99), Half-Priced Games every Sunday-Thursday, and a revamped Happy Hour.“We are incredibly stoked to welcome the Miami community back to see what we've been working on,” said General Manager Corey Allen. “This isn't just a fresh coat of paint; we've completely evolved the atmosphere to ensure our guests have the ultimate high-energy environment for gaming, dining, and catching the biggest games in sports. We’re ready to take the Miami fun to the next level.”Dave & Buster’s Miami hours of operation are Monday through Tuesday from 11 a.m. - midnight, Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. - 1 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. - midnight. For more information, please visit www.daveandbusters.com About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 243 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event.The Company has 183 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and Canada, including franchise locations in India, the Philippines and the Dominican Republic. Each store offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location, offering a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events.The Company also operates 64 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the United States, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories.For more information about each brand, visit www.daveandbusters.com and www.mainevent.com

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