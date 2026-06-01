Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Debuts in Richmond with New Midlothian Location

On June 9th the First 50 Guests in line will receive a Free Sub gift card; Guests will have a chance to win Free Capriotti’s for a year

MIDLOTHIAN, VA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop will open its first Richmond area location at 35 Le Gordon Dr. in Midlothian on Tuesday, June 9, led by entrepreneur James Kimball. Known for the award-winning and voted greatest sandwich in America - "The Bobbie," Capriotti’s brings a signature lineup of premium, scratch made sandwiches to the Midlothian community.Kimball carries a wealth of professional experience to this venture, having previously held business operations executive roles at global sports and entertainment properties. His connection to the brand spans over 15 years, dating back to when he first discovered Capriotti’s while living in Las Vegas, where the company is headquartered. Driven by the brand's reputation for quality, Kimball and his wife identified Capriotti’s as the ideal concept for their entry into the franchise industry."When my wife and I first started to explore franchise ownership, we knew we wanted it to be in the restaurant sector, and the first brand that came to mind for both of us was Capriotti’s," said Kimball. "Midlothian is such a vibrant and growing area within the Richmond market, home to countless businesses and families, and we can’t wait to become a part of that and serve the community for years to come.”As a new member of the local business landscape, Kimball is eager to establish the shop as a go-to destination for residents and families, mirroring his own experience with the brand in Las Vegas where it became a favorite spot for visiting friends and family."For me, it was then and remains to this day the best tasting, highest quality sandwich in the industry," said Kimball. "We’re thrilled to now be Capriotti’s franchise owners and introduce this great restaurant brand to the Midlothian market.The new 1,540-square-foot restaurant includes patio seating and features a menu centered on award-winning signature sandwiches. Highlights include the "Classic Cheesesteak," a member of the Cheesesteak Hall of Fame, and "The Bobbie," made with slow-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, and stuffing. The restaurant will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and offers dine-in, pickup, and delivery options. For group events, the shop provides catering services, including party trays featuring signature subs and salads.To celebrate the grand opening and to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Capriotti’s, starting at 10 a.m., the first 50 guests in line will receive a free small sub gift card, redeemable on their next visit. The celebration will also feature a live radio remote with K95.3 FM, who will be on-site to host a raffle for a chance to win Free Capriotti's for a year*. All guests who make a purchase between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on opening day will have a chance to enter.Customers may join the Capriotti’s Rewards program by providing a phone number in store at checkout or enrolling online at capriottis.com . Members earn points on every purchase and receive access to exclusive offers throughout the year.For more information, visit capriottis.com and follow @capriottis on social media.*Free Capriotti's for a year consists of one small sub per week (excluding the Wagyu sub) for 52 weeks, redeemable only at the Midlothian location.About Capriotti’sSandwich ShopCapriotti'sSandwich Shop has been ‘Simply the Best Since 1976.’ The award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand is known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterballturkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie— voted "Greatest Sandwich in America"— and unique offerings like the Capastrami, Cole Turkey and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to expand across the nation and has been consistently ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit capriottis.com, or follow Capriotti's on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.