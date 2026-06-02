Surcheros Adds New Entrees, Loaded Queso and Chocolate Chunk Cookie to Menu

Brand expands menu lineup with permanent new dishes built around bold flavor and customization

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for summer, Surcheros is turning up the flavor with fresh new dishes and crave-worthy additions designed for bold bites and customizable meals. Now available at participating locations, guests can enjoy the brand's latest creations, including the Steak Fajita Burrito, Honey N’ Habanero Bowl, and Southwest Bowl, alongside the new Loaded Queso and Chocolate Chunk Cookie.“We are thrilled to introduce these additions to our menu," said Luke Christian, Founder and CEO of Surcheros. “Our guests inspire so much of what we do, and these new menu items reflect some of the flavors, ingredients, and combinations they love most. From bold new entrées crafted with proteins finished on the grill to flavorful add-ons and desserts, we’re excited to bring these guest-inspired favorites to menus across Surcheros.”Fresh Picks, Fresh FlavorThe latest Surcheros menu additions bring fresh flavor to every bite:Steak Fajita Burrito – Guests can get their hands on this flavor-packed burrito loaded with steak, Southwest rice, black beans, Monterrey Jack cheese, grilled peppers and onions, queso, and Surcheros Sauce.Honey N’ Habanero Bowl – Sweet heat takes center stage in this savory bowl featuring braised pork carnitas, cilantro lime rice, pinto beans, grilled red onions, grilled corn salsa, jalapeños, Surcheros Sauce, and a drizzle of Surcheros Honey N’ Habanero Sauce.Southwest Bowl – A hearty bowl made with chicken, Southwest rice, black beans, Monterrey Jack cheese, pico de gallo, grilled peppers and onions, romaine lettuce, guacamole, and Surcheros Sauce.Loaded Queso, topped with seasoned ground beef and fresh jalapeños and available in multiple sizes for snacking, meals, or group occasions.For dessert, Surcheros is introducing a new Chocolate Chunk Cookie, made with semi-sweet chocolate chunks, brown sugar, and natural vanilla flavor. The cookie is available as a single-serve treat or in larger quantities for catering orders.These new additions join Surcheros favorites like Build-Your-Own Burritos, Burrito Bowls, Quesadillas, Tacos, Nachos, and Salads. All are made to order with premium grilled meats, fresh toppings, and signature sauces for a customizable dining experience. The new entrées, Loaded Queso, and Chocolate Chunk Cookie will remain on the menu as permanent offerings.At select locations, guests 21 and older can complement their meals with Surcheros’ signature margarita offerings, crafted to pair perfectly with the brand’s Fresh Mex favorites. Please drink responsibly.Sign up to become a Rewards Member and start earning points while enjoying exclusive offers through the Surcheros app, available for free on Google Play and the App Store. Guests can also conveniently order online for pickup or delivery.For more information about Surcheros, including locations and menu, visit www.surcheros.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @Surcheros.About SurcherosLuke Christian launched Surcheros in 2007 with a simple formula in mind: combine bold Tex-Mex flavors with the Southern hospitality of his youth.Each meal is custom-made to order. Guests can build burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, salads, and more by choosing from freshly grilled meats and a wide selection of toppings and signature sauces. The family-friendly menu also offers meals for the Lil' Ones with their kids' menu and catering options for groups of 10 or more.Surcheros is pleased to serve guests throughout the southeast and looks forward to continued expansion. In 2025, Surcheros earned a spot on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, further validating its growing momentum and commitment to excellence.Interested in joining the Surcheros family? Learn more at www.surcheros.com/franchising

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