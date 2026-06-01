Handel’s Squeezes More Fun Into Summer With NEW Pink Lemonade Flavor

Launches limited-time scoop the whole family can enjoy starting June 1

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the beloved brand serving ice cream since 1945, is making a splash this summer with its newest limited-time flavor, Pink Lemonade. Arriving at all locations nationwide on June 1, the refreshing new creation blends creamy sweetness with a bright burst of tangy lemon flavor for a nostalgic summer treat the whole family can enjoy.The pink lemonade-flavored ice cream features bright lemon sour candies swirled with strawberry ripple, creating a nostalgic treat that brings sunshine-filled flavor to every scoop. Pink Lemonade marks Handel’s second new flavor launch of 2026, following the recent debut of Raspberry Sheet Cake.“Our Pink Lemonade ice cream puts a refreshing twist on a classic summertime beverage,” said Hillary Frei, Chief Marketing Officer of Handel's Ice Cream. “This new flavor captures the carefree fun of summer in every scoop. Whether it's kids chasing an after-dinner treat to guests looking for a refreshing summer treat, Pink Lemonade was made to bring smiles to guests of all ages.”Throughout the year, Handel’s continues to innovate with limited-time offerings alongside its signature lineup of 48 flavors, all made fresh in shop daily. From classic favorites to seasonal creations, there’s always something new to discover and share.Guests can enjoy Pink Lemonade and other Handel’s favorites in a dish, cone, or shake. For those wanting to keep the summer flavor going a little longer, Handel’s also offers hand-packed pints, making it easy to bring the fun home.Handel’s also makes summer gatherings even sweeter with catering options perfect for backyard barbecues, birthday parties, and seasonal celebrations. Guests can contact their local shop for details on bringing Handel’s frozen treats to the fun.For more information, including menu and locations, visit www.handelsicecream.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s has earned numerous industry accolades, including being ranked the #1 Sweet Treat and a Top 10 Brand to Buy by Franchise Times. The brand is also featured on the publication’s Top 400 list of the largest franchise systems in the United States and its Fast & Serious list recognizing the smartest-growing franchises of the year. Additionally, Handel’s was recognized on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2026 list, while CEO Jennifer Schuler was named among the Top 25 Industry Executives for her leadership and innovation in foodservice. The brand is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 175 locations across 20 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

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