KFSH Advances Precision Surgery Through In-House 3D Printing Program

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) is redefining surgical precision through an advanced in-house 3D printing program that is reshaping how complex procedures are planned and delivered, reducing operative time by up to 30 percent while improving clinical predictability and patient outcomes.The program enables physicians to produce patient-specific anatomical models within the hospital, allowing surgical teams to simulate procedures in advance, refine decision-making, and minimize intraoperative uncertainty, a shift that reflects a broader move toward data-driven, precision-led care models.Beyond efficiency gains, the initiative represents a structural change in how care is delivered, integrating engineering, imaging, and clinical expertise into a single workflow that shortens hospital stays, reduces risk, and enhances the overall patient experience.The project, which received global recognition for excellence in technology-driven project management, underscores KFSH’s ability to translate innovation into measurable clinical impact.As part of its international engagement, KFSH is participating in the C3 Davos of Healthcare™ Silicon Valley Summit 2026, themed “HealthTech Frontiers: Building the Health Ecosystem of Tomorrow,” where the institution is expected to contribute perspectives on integrating advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and clinical practice into scalable healthcare models.This direction aligns with KFSH’s broader strategy to expand the use of emerging technologies across its care continuum, particularly in areas where precision medicine, genomics, and digital simulation intersect to improve outcomes at scale.King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2025. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

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