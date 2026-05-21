KFSH Spotlights AI’s Role in Expanding Patient Access While Preserving Human-Centered Care

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) is highlighting the role of artificial intelligence in expanding patient access, supporting clinicians, and preserving human-centered care as healthcare systems worldwide face rising demand, workforce pressures, and uneven access to specialized services.During its participation in the World Economic Forum Annual Health Roundtable 2026 session “AI in Health at Scale: From Regional Progress to Global Impact,” KFSH emphasized that AI should not be viewed as a replacement for physicians, but as a force multiplier that can help healthcare teams reach more patients, reduce operational burden, and improve the quality and timeliness of care.The World Economic Forum Annual Health Roundtable convenes senior leaders from healthcare, government, academia, technology, and policy to examine the major forces shaping the future of health systems worldwide. As healthcare systems face rising demand, workforce pressures, aging populations, and growing expectations for more accessible and efficient care, the roundtable provides an important platform for international dialogue on how innovation, digital infrastructure, and cross-border collaboration can support more resilient and sustainable models of care.AI-enabled tools can support patient access by improving radiology triage, predictive monitoring, administrative workflows, hospital capacity planning, bed management, staffing efficiency, and virtual care delivery. These applications can help care teams serve more patients, reduce delays, and extend specialized clinical expertise beyond traditional hospital settings.KFSH emphasized that AI can be especially valuable in supporting underserved and remote communities when equity is built into its design from the beginning. From remote diagnostics to smarter resource allocation and virtual clinics, AI can help reduce disparities and bring high-quality care closer to more people.At the same time, KFSH underscored that the value of AI in healthcare should be measured not only by efficiency gains, but by its ability to strengthen the relationship between clinicians and patients. By reducing administrative burdens and improving workflow coordination, AI can free healthcare professionals to spend more time on communication, empathy, and complex decision-making.KFSH’s approach reflects a broader commitment to responsible AI adoption that improves access, enhances care quality, supports clinicians, and keeps patient needs at the center of digital transformation.King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2026. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.