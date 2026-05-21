KFSH Calls for Scaling AI from Pilots to Patient Impact at World Economic Forum Health Roundtable

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Dr. Björn Zoëga, CEO of King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre Riyadh (KFSH), said that the next phase of artificial intelligence in healthcare will depend on the ability of health systems to move beyond pilot programs and embed AI into clinical, operational, and patient-facing workflows at scale.Speaking during the session “AI in Health at Scale: From Regional Progress to Global Impact” at the World Economic Forum Annual Health Roundtable 2026, Dr. Zoëga emphasized that healthcare systems worldwide are entering a new phase in which the priority is no longer proving that AI can work, but ensuring that it can be deployed responsibly, sustainably, and equitably across entire health systems.The World Economic Forum Annual Health Roundtable convenes senior leaders from healthcare, government, academia, technology, and policy to examine the major forces shaping the future of health systems worldwide. As healthcare systems face rising demand, workforce pressures, aging populations, and growing expectations for more accessible and efficient care, the roundtable provides an important platform for international dialogue on how innovation, digital infrastructure, and cross-border collaboration can support more resilient and sustainable models of care.Dr. Zoëga noted that institutional integration and operational readiness are now central to scaling AI in healthcare. He highlighted that effective adoption requires connected data platforms, digital infrastructure, and clinical workflows that can support clinicians and improve decision-making across referral pathways, diagnostics, workforce management, and hospital operations.He further emphasized that AI can play a critical role in expanding patient access, particularly as health systems face clinician shortages, burnout, and uneven access to care. From radiology triage and predictive monitoring to workflow optimization, virtual clinics, bed management, and staffing efficiency, AI can help extend clinical expertise to more patients while allowing clinicians to focus more deeply on human interaction and patient care.The discussion also addressed the growing role of emerging healthcare leaders in shaping the future of AI-enabled care. Dr. Zoëga highlighted that countries investing in digital infrastructure, unified health records, national health digitization, and policy alignment are well positioned to develop scalable AI models that improve patient outcomes, strengthen health-system resilience, and support national competitiveness.He also stressed that public trust will be essential to the future of AI in healthcare. Scaling AI responsibly requires strong governance, clinical validation, data protection, interoperability, and international collaboration to build confidence in deployment models that can be adopted across borders.KFSH participated in the roundtable as part of its ongoing efforts to contribute to global dialogue on healthcare transformation, digital innovation, and responsible AI-enabled care delivery.King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2026. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

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