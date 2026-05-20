KFSH Highlights the Rise of Emerging AI-Health Leaders at World Economic Forum Annual Health Roundtable 2026

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH) is highlighting the growing role of emerging healthcare systems in shaping the next phase of artificial intelligence in health, emphasizing how countries and institutions investing in modern digital infrastructure can accelerate safer, more equitable, and scalable AI adoption.During its participation in the World Economic Forum Annual Health Roundtable 2026 session “AI in Health at Scale: From Regional Progress to Global Impact,” KFSH underscored that the future of AI in healthcare will not be shaped by technology alone, but by the strength of the systems built to support it. Centralized digital infrastructure, unified health records, interoperable data platforms, national health digitization, and policy alignment are becoming essential foundations for AI-enabled transformation.The World Economic Forum Annual Health Roundtable convenes senior leaders from healthcare, government, academia, technology, and policy to examine the major forces shaping the future of health systems worldwide. As healthcare systems face rising demand, workforce pressures, aging populations, and growing expectations for more accessible and efficient care, the roundtable provides an important platform for international dialogue on how innovation, digital infrastructure, and cross-border collaboration can support more resilient and sustainable models of care.KFSH emphasized that emerging and rapidly transforming healthcare systems have an opportunity to leapfrog legacy models by building AI adoption into the design of modern health infrastructure. This approach can help deploy AI faster, more safely, and more equitably across clinical, operational, and patient-facing pathways.By recognizing AI as a national strategic imperative, rather than only a healthcare technology, health systems can unlock a triple benefit: better patient outcomes, stronger and more resilient healthcare systems, and enhanced national competitiveness. This is especially important as countries seek to improve access, quality, efficiency, and sustainability across increasingly complex care environments.KFSH’s experience reflects Saudi Arabia’s broader investment in digital infrastructure, health-system transformation, and innovation under Vision 2030. Through applied AI, digital health, advanced analytics, and specialized care innovation, KFSH continues to contribute to models that demonstrate how regional progress can inform global healthcare transformation.KFSH’s participation reinforces its role in global dialogue on responsible AI adoption, digital health, and the future of specialized care, while highlighting the importance of sharing practical lessons from health systems that are actively building the foundations for AI at scale.King Faisal Specialist Hospital has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 12th globally among the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for 2026 and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East according to Brand Finance 2026. It has also been listed by Newsweek among the World’s Best Hospitals 2026, the World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and the World’s Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

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