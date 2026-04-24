DAT Freight & Analytics Fully Integrates Convoy Platform with AscendTMS to Supercharge Broker Workflows

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DAT's Digital Freight "Match & Move" Tech (Called 'Convoy Platform) Is Now Freely Available To Any SMB Freight Broker and Carrier Via AscendTMS (TheFreeTMS.com)

This integration provides AscendTMS users with the advanced freight automation and fraud-protection technology they need without a change in workflow or upfront investment” — Bill Driegert, EVP, Convoy Platform at DAT,

BRANDON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DAT Freight & Analytics announced that it has launched the full set of Convoy Platform capabilities for InMotion Global’s AscendTMS platform, a popular cloud-based transportation management system for small and mid-sized freight brokers.

The Convoy Platform integration provides access to an extensive network of vetted carriers and the ability to execute freight transactions instantly, directly within the AscendTMS workflow. The integration fully automates load posting, bidding, booking, tracking, shipment documentation, and payment, so brokers can move more loads with less manual work.

Brokers also benefit from a pay-as-you-go model, paying only for loads matched and completed within their pricing specifications, with no upfront costs or monthly minimums.

“Brokers are operating on tighter margins while navigating increasing fraud risk,” said Bill Driegert, EVP, Convoy Platform, at DAT. “This integration provides AscendTMS users with the advanced freight automation and fraud-protection technology they need without a change in workflow or upfront investment.”

“The future of freight transactions is 100% digital, and this integration extends the value we offer our customers by showing them that future, today,” said Tim Higham, CEO, AscendTMS. “Brokers can now instantly activate DAT’s Convoy Platform marketplace from within their AscendTMS account, and experience the time and cost savings that come with fully automated load matching, transit, payment, and workflow.”

AscendTMS brokers can access the Convoy Platform integration regardless of whether they are DAT customers. Visit https://ascendtms.com/settings/loadboards to activate the Convoy Platform integration.

For more details, contact:

DAT:

Taylor Dean

taylor.dean@dat.com

AscendTMS:

Chris Parker

cparker@inmotionglobal.com

About DAT Freight & Analytics

DAT Freight & Analytics operates DAT One, North America’s largest truckload freight marketplace; Convoy Platform, an automated freight-matching technology; DAT iQ, the industry’s leading freight data analytics service; Trucker Tools, the leader in load visibility; and Outgo, the freight financial services platform. Shippers, transportation brokers, carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights, informed by nearly 700,000 daily load posts and a database of more than $1 trillion in freight market transactions.

Founded in 1978, DAT is a business unit of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. Headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, DAT continues to set the standard for innovation in the trucking and logistics industry. dat.com

About InMotion Global

InMotion Global Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System (TMS), AscendTMS, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS is used by over 67,000 companies, with paying customers in over 30 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations, and can manage any logistics or trucking operation. AscendTMS is the world’s most popular cloud-based TMS software and is ranked as the number one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice (a Gartner company). Headquartered in Brandon, Florida, InMotion Global is profitable, stable, growing, and totally debt-free. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or at www.InMotionGlobal.com.

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