AscendTMS Announces Shipper Shield To Protect Freight Brokers and Shippers In Light Of Shock SCOTUS Ruling

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Shipper Shield Also Helps Freight Brokers Win More Freight From Concerned Shippers Looking For More Protection

It is also about winning business. Smart brokers can now tell shippers, ‘We use AscendTMS with Shipper Shield, and we can prove our carrier-selection due diligence on every load.’” — Tim Higham

BRANDON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BRANDON, Florida, May 14, 2026. InMotion Global, Inc., the developer of AscendTMS, the world’s most widely used and best reviewed Transportation Management System software, today announced Shipper Shield, a unique new feature built to help freight brokers and shippers document their carrier-selection due diligence on every load they arrange.

The announcement follows today’s unanimous 9-0 United States Supreme Court ruling in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, LLC, a decision that solidifies (and may significantly increase) liability exposure for freight brokers and shippers when an accident occurs involving a carrier selected to move a load.

This shock ruling has immediate implications for the freight industry.

Despite previous lower court rulings that may have favored freight brokers, freight brokers and shippers now face certain scrutiny over whether they used reasonable care when selecting a motor carrier. In practical terms, that means the question after a serious accident may no longer be simply whether the carrier was legally operating, but whether the broker or shipper satisfied its “duty or reasonable care in employing a [carrier] for work carrying a risk of physical harm.”

AscendTMS believes the immediate market response will be two-pronged.

First, many freight brokers will likely review and increase their contingent auto / truck broker liability insurance policy limits to help protect themselves in the event of an accident and any resulting lawsuit (or to help comply with updated shipper requirements). Second, brokers and shippers will likely need stronger, clearer, and more defensible records showing that they did everything reasonably possible to select a safe, legal, government-registered, and fully compliant carrier.

Shipper Shield from AscendTMS is designed to automatically address that second and critically important record retention requirement for both brokers and shippers – and it’s totally free for any AscendTMS user.

Shipper Shield automatically records the AscendTMS user’s actions within the system and integrated platforms to maintain a true and accurate record of the carrier-selection due diligence performed on every load moved through AscendTMS. That means brokers and shippers can create a permanent record showing the carrier-selection checks performed when the load was covered, rather than trying to reconstruct those facts months or years later during litigation.

Shipper Shield also includes an entire audit trail of every single event, decision, button click, 3rd party service interaction, within the brokers or shippers AscendTMS instance.

Tim Higham, CEO of AscendTMS, said: “Today’s Supreme Court ruling cements the risk environment for freight brokers and shippers. Insurance will matter, of course. But insurance alone is not enough. If there is an accident, as part of their defense, the broker or shipper will likely be required to show their carrier selection policy and confirm their adherence to that policy. Essentially, provide proof of what they knew and when, what they checked and when, and what specifically they did before selecting the carrier. That is exactly why Shipper Shield exists.”

Higham continued, “Shipper Shield gives brokers and shippers a powerful evidentiary record. It shows that they took carrier selection seriously, complied (hopefully) with their company’s established due diligence process and policies, and used the tools available to them to help reasonably select a safe, legal, registered, and compliant carrier. In this new legal environment, that record may be one of the most important documents a broker or shipper can have.”

AscendTMS is the only TMS software with Shipper Shield. The official Shipper Shield certificate creates a permanent and unchangeable certificate of record for the load in question. That certificate is designed to be used in a court of law and during the legal discovery process to help protect the freight broker and shipper if an accident occurs.

Just as importantly, Shipper Shield may help smart freight brokers win more freight from concerned shippers.

As shippers become more aware of the potential risk created by carrier selection liability, they will increasingly ask brokers what protections, processes, and documented due diligence they have in place. Brokers using AscendTMS can point to Shipper Shield as a clear, practical, and powerful tool in detailing the specific steps taken for each shipment.

Higham added: “This is not just about defense. It is also about winning business. Smart brokers can now tell shippers, ‘We use AscendTMS with Shipper Shield, and we can prove our carrier-selection due diligence on every load.’ That is a major competitive advantage when shippers are looking for protection.”

For answers to your questions on Shipper Shield, how to access it, and how to ensure your policy verification records are maintained in a post-Montgomery world now that this shock SCOTUS ruling is in full effect, please go to https://www.thefreetms.com/contact and speak to an AscendTMS expert who can explain the importance of Shipper Shield, how it can help protect you, and how it can help smart brokers win more freight from shippers looking for protection.

About InMotion Global

InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent-pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS is used by tens of thousands of companies in over 30 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion-dollar international corporations. AscendTMS is the world’s most popular cloud-based TMS software and ranked as the number-one TMS software by Crowd Reviews, Capterra, and Software Advice. Learn more at www.TheFreeTMS.com or www.InMotionGlobal.com.

Media contact:

Chris Parker - AscendTMS

(813) 681-5000 x1344

CParker@InMotionGlobal.com



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