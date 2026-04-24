Patent Services USA Issues Plain-Language Explainer on Revised USPTO Guidance for AI-Assisted Inventions

Patent Services USA breaks down the USPTO's revised guidance on AI-assisted inventions: AI is treated as a tool, and human conception remains the standard

Our goal with this explainer is to make the USPTO's guidance accessible to inventors using AI. The educational baseline matters, inventors shouldn't need a law degree to follow it.” — Jessica Lane, Spokesperson, Patent Services USA

COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patent Services USA today issued a plain-language explainer summarizing the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Revised Inventorship Guidance for AI-Assisted Inventions, published in the Federal Register on November 28, 2025 (Docket No. PTO-P-2025-0014, FR Doc. 2025-21457). The revised guidance rescinded the USPTO’s previous February 2024 guidance in full and reaffirmed that, regardless of how artificial intelligence is used in the inventive process, only natural persons can be named as inventors on a U.S. patent application.What the Revised Guidance SaysThe USPTO’s revised guidance returns the inventorship analysis for AI-assisted inventions to the long-standing “conception” standard. Under that standard, a natural person must form in their mind a definite and permanent idea of the complete and operative invention, as it is thereafter to be applied in practice. Under the revised approach, AI systems, whether generative, analytical, or model-based, are treated by the USPTO as tools used by a human inventor, in the same general category as laboratory equipment, software, or research databases.The revised guidance also clarifies that the so-called Pannu factors, which apply when determining joint inventorship between two or more natural people, do not apply to the question of whether an AI system is an inventor. AI cannot be a joint inventor. When multiple human contributors are involved in an AI-assisted invention, traditional joint-inventorship analysis among those contributors still applies.The guidance applies uniformly to utility, design, and plant patent applications. On foreign priority claims, U.S. patent applications must share at least one natural-person inventor with any foreign application to which they claim priority. Priority claims to foreign applications naming an AI system as the sole inventor will not be accepted.What It Means for Independent InventorsFor independent inventors who use AI tools in their inventive process, the practical implications are straightforward. An inventor may use AI to brainstorm, model, draft, simulate, search the prior art, or refine concepts without losing inventorship status, provided the inventor was the natural person who conceived the invention as claimed. Documentation of how the inventor directed, selected, or refined AI-generated material can support the inventorship record during prosecution and any later challenge.For inventors preparing to file, the revised guidance does not change the core question they have always faced: whether a natural person formed the complete and definite idea of the invention as claimed. The use of AI does not lower that bar, raise it, or replace it with a separate test.“The revised USPTO guidance generated a lot of conversation in the patent world, and a lot of confusion among independent inventors trying to figure out what it means for them,” said Jessica Lane, spokesperson for Patent Services USA. “Our goal with this explainer is simple: to make the actual content of the USPTO’s guidance accessible to inventors who are using AI in their work and want to understand what the rules are. We always direct inventors to the registered U.S. patent attorneys in our network for advice on their specific situation, but the educational baseline matters. Inventors should be able to read about a regulatory development that affects them without needing a law degree to follow it.”Patent Services USA coordinates U.S. patent work for independent inventors through a network of independent registered U.S. patent attorneys, who handle all legal drafting, filing, and prosecution. The full text of the USPTO’s revised guidance is publicly available at the Federal Register, and the USPTO maintains additional resources for inventors at uspto.gov.About Patent Services USAPatent Services USA is a U.S.-based invention services company that helps independent inventors protect and commercialize their ideas. The company coordinates patent searches, patent drafting, and application prosecution through a network of independent registered U.S. patent attorneys and supports licensing efforts through affiliate partners compensated on a contingency basis. Patent Services USA is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. More information is available at ownmyinvention.com.DisclaimerPatent Services USA is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice or legal opinions. All patent prosecution and legal work is performed exclusively by independent registered U.S. patent attorneys. Licensing support is provided through independent affiliate partners compensated on a contingency basis. Patent Services USA does not guarantee patent grants, licensing outcomes, or commercial results. This release is for general informational purposes only, summarizes publicly available USPTO guidance, and is not a substitute for advice from a registered U.S. patent practitioner regarding any specific application or matter. The full text of the USPTO’s Revised Inventorship Guidance for AI-Assisted Inventions is available in the Federal Register at FR Doc. 2025-21457.

National TV Ad

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.