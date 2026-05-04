Independent Inventors Kristen and Sean Awarded U.S. Patent for the Itty Bitty Finger Shield

The Itty Bitty Finger Shield, a silicone accessory that slides onto ice cream cones and popsicles to catch drips, was coordinated through Patent Services USA.

Kristen and Sean took a moment every parent has lived through and turned it into a real, well-thought-out product, and now they hold a U.S. patent that protects what they built” — Jessica Lane, Spokesperson, Patent Services USA

COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patent Services USA today announced that independent inventors Kristen and Sean have been awarded a U.S. patent for their invention, the Itty Bitty Finger Shield. The patent, issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office , protects a silicone accessory designed to slide onto an ice cream cone or popsicle stick to catch drips and help keep small hands clean.The Itty Bitty Finger Shield is a small, sturdy silicone cup with two configurations: a round opening on the base for an ice cream cone, and a narrow slotted opening for a popsicle stick. The sides are angled to collect melting drips while the treat is in use, and shaped to function as a kickstand so the cup can be set down between bites without making a mess. The shield is offered in a range of pastel colors and patterns and is sized for use by young children.Kristen and Sean designed the Itty Bitty Finger Shield around a familiar parenting frustration: the inevitable melting drip from a child’s ice cream cone or popsicle. Existing solutions either clip around the dessert or require the treat to sit inside a separate container; the Itty Bitty Finger Shield slides directly onto the cone or stick, leaving the child’s grip on the treat unchanged while catching drips before they reach small hands and clothing.Throughout the patent process, Patent Services USA coordinated the work on the inventors’ behalf, while all legal drafting, filing, and prosecution were handled by independent registered U.S. patent attorneys in the company’s network.“Kristen and Sean took a moment every parent has lived through and turned it into a real, well-thought-out product, and now they hold a U.S. patent that protects what they built,” said Jessica Lane, spokesperson for Patent Services USA. “The independent registered patent attorneys in our network put a great deal of care into preparing the application, and the inventors stayed engaged with the process from start to finish. An issued patent is a meaningful milestone; it gives an inventor the legal protection needed to decide what comes next on their own terms.”With the patent now in hand, Kristen and Sean intend to explore potential licensing opportunities for the Itty Bitty Finger Shield in the consumer products and family and baby goods space. Patent Services USA’s independent affiliate licensing partners, who work on a contingency basis, may assist in identifying parties who could be interested in the product.About Patent Services USAPatent Services USA is a U.S.-based patent services coordination company that helps independent inventors protect and commercialize their ideas. The company coordinates patent searches, patent drafting, and application prosecution through a network of independent registered U.S. patent attorneys and supports licensing efforts through affiliate partners compensated on a contingency basis. Patent Services USA is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice.More information about this patent is available at ownmyinvention.com.Media ContactJessica LaneMedia Relations, Patent Services USAEmail: press@patentservicesusa.comWebsite: ownmyinvention.comDisclaimerPatent Services USA is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice or legal opinions. All patent prosecution and legal work is performed exclusively by independent registered U.S. patent attorneys. Licensing support is provided through independent affiliate partners compensated on a contingency basis. Patent Services USA does not guarantee patent grants, licensing outcomes, or commercial results. An issued patent protects the rights described in its claims but does not guarantee licensing success, revenue, or commercial adoption.

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