Independent Inventor Lemoy Granted U.S. Patent for an Automatic Toilet Seat Cleaner

An attachable motion-sensing device that automatically cleans, dries, and closes a toilet seat between uses. Coordinated through Patent Services USA.

Lemoy identified a real household problem and designed a thoughtful, mechanical solution for it, and now holds a U.S. patent that protects what was built” — Jessica Lane, Spokesperson, Patent Services USA

COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patent Services USA today announced that independent inventor Lemoy has been granted a U.S. utility patent for an invention referred to in this release as an automatic toilet seat cleaner. The patent, issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office , protects an attachable bathroom device designed to automatically clean and dry a toilet seat between uses.The automatic toilet seat cleaner attaches to an existing toilet seat without requiring the seat to be replaced. The device uses a motion sensor to detect when the toilet is no longer in use, lowers a locking mechanism, and then begins an automated cleaning cycle. Rotating padded arms dispense a user-supplied liquid cleaning solution evenly across the seat, scrub the surface, and a squeegee component dries the seat once the cycle is complete. The seat cover then closes automatically. A small light display assists with bathroom use in low-light conditions.Lemoy designed the automatic toilet seat cleaner around a common household concern: keeping toilet seats clean between users without requiring manual cleaning each time. The device is intended to be installable on a range of standard toilet seat designs and is built around durable components selected for everyday household use.Throughout the patent process, Patent Services USA coordinated the work on Lemoy’s behalf, while all legal drafting, filing, and prosecution were handled by independent registered U.S. patent attorneys in the company’s network.“Lemoy identified a real household problem and designed a thoughtful, mechanical solution for it, and now holds a U.S. patent that protects what was built,” said Jessica Lane, spokesperson for Patent Services USA. “The independent registered patent attorneys in our network put a great deal of care into preparing the application, and the inventor stayed engaged with the process from start to finish. An issued patent is a meaningful milestone it gives an inventor the legal protection needed to decide what comes next on their own terms.”With the patent now in hand, Lemoy intends to explore potential licensing opportunities for the automatic toilet seat cleaner in the household goods, bathroom fixtures, and smart-home accessories space. Patent Services USA’s independent affiliate licensing partners, who work on a contingency basis, may assist in identifying parties who could be interested in the product.About Patent Services USAPatent Services USA is a U.S.-based patent services coordination company that helps independent inventors protect and commercialize their ideas. The company coordinates patent searches, patent drafting, and application prosecution through a network of independent registered U.S. patent attorneys and supports licensing efforts through affiliate partners compensated on a contingency basis. Patent Services USA is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. More information is available at ownmyinvention.com.Media ContactJessica LaneMedia Relations, Patent Services USAEmail: press@patentservicesusa.comWebsite: ownmyinvention.comDisclaimerPatent Services USA is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice or legal opinions. All patent prosecution and legal work is performed exclusively by independent registered U.S. patent attorneys. No attorney-client relationship is formed with Patent Services USA. Licensing support is provided through independent affiliate partners compensated on a contingency basis. Patent Services USA does not guarantee patent grants, licensing outcomes, or commercial results. An issued patent protects the rights described in its claims but does not guarantee licensing success, revenue, or commercial adoption.

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