GIBSONS RESTAURANT GROUP: A CHICAGO ORIGINAL ENTERS ITS NEXT ERA

STEVE LOMARDO III ON CULINARY CONFIDENTIAL POSTER

INSIDE THE RISE OF A FAMILY BRAND THAT REDEFINED AMERICAN HOSPITALITY

When a place like Gibsons endures for decades, it tells you something about the people behind it. This episode is about the vision, grit, and heart that built an institution.” — Christina Cates, Show Host

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some restaurants become landmarks. A select few become part of a city’s cultural identity. For more than three decades, Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse has occupied that rare space, helping define Chicago’s dining landscape and setting a national benchmark for what a modern steakhouse can be.Launched in 1989 by Steve Lombardo Jr. and Hugo Ralli, the Rush Street original grew from a bold neighborhood gamble into one of the highest‑grossing independent restaurants in the country. Its success laid the foundation for Gibsons Restaurant Group, now a multi‑concept hospitality company known for premium ingredients, signature service, and dining rooms that feel as energetic as the city they serve.This week, Culinary Confidential features an in‑depth conversation with Steve Lombardo III, who is guiding the family enterprise into its next chapter. He discusses inheriting a legacy built on trust, consistency, and a deeply personal approach to hospitality, while also adapting the brand to meet the expectations of today’s diners.INSIDE THE EPISODEThe discussion explores:- How a single Rush Street steakhouse grew into a hospitality group with more than a dozen concepts- The family philosophy that shaped Gibsons’ signature style, from warm service to high‑quality product- The role Gibsons played in elevating the American steakhouse into a cultural institution- How Steve Lombardo III is balancing heritage with innovation as he leads the company forwardABOUT THE HOSTChristina Cates, a veteran of New York City’s restaurant world, brings two decades of industry experience to the program. A graduate of The Art Institute of New York’s Restaurant Management program, she has held leadership roles at Tavern on the Green, The Palm, and Almond Tribeca. Her background informs the show’s blend of insider perspective and thoughtful storytelling.“When a place like Gibsons endures for decades, it tells you something about the people behind it. This episode is about the vision, grit, and heart that built an institution,” said host Christina Cates.HOW TO LISTENSunday, April 26 at 9 PM EDTLive on AM 970 Radio and the AM 970 mobile appAvailable afterward on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and additional platforms.More information: https://culinaryconfidentialchristina.com/ Some legacies aren’t simply remembered. They evolve.

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