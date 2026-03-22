CATCH BLAKE RIDDER'S HELP: THE AWARD-WINNING THRILLER

MOVIE POSTER: HELP BLAKE RIDDER HEADSHOT

A seductive, slow-burn nightmare — now streaming free.

I wanted to explore how quickly trust can erode when the truth is hiding in plain sight. HELP was built to feel intimate, uncomfortable, and dangerously close.” — Blake Ridder, Writer & Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ridder Films announced today that HELP (2021/2022), the debut feature from multi‑award‑winning filmmaker Blake Ridder, is now available to stream free on YouTube. This tense, character‑driven psychological thriller marks Ridder’s first full‑length film and showcases his command of contained suspense, emotional volatility, and escalating dread.A Slow-Burn Descent Into Manipulation and ObsessionSet in the quiet English countryside, HELP follows Grace (Emily Redpath), a young woman recovering from a painful breakup who seeks comfort in a weekend visit with her old friend Liv (Sarah Alexandra Marks) and Liv’s boyfriend Edward (Louis James). What begins as a warm reunion quickly fractures into a maze of secrets, shifting loyalties, and psychological games. As Grace uncovers what lies beneath the surface, the weekend spirals toward a shocking and unforgettable climax.Director’s StatementDirector Blake Ridder reflects on the film’s origins:“I wanted to explore how quickly trust can erode when the truth is hiding in plain sight. HELP was built to feel intimate, uncomfortable, and dangerously close — the kind of story where the walls slowly close in until there’s nowhere left to go.”About the DirectorBorn in Shanghai and raised in the UK, Ridder has created more than 70 films, earning a reputation for resourceful, story‑first filmmaking. Beyond directing, he is a prominent educator in the indie film community, teaching both traditional and AI‑assisted production techniques. HELP marks a milestone in his evolution as a feature‑length storyteller.Cast & Production• Emily Redpath as Grace• Sarah Alexandra Marks as Liv• Louis James as Edward (also producer)• Produced in association with Ridder Films and Lucas A. FerraraProducer’s StatementProducer Lucas A. Ferrara adds:“We approached HELP like a pressure cooker — a small cast, a confined space, and emotions that never stop tightening. Every scene demanded precision. That intensity is what gives the film its pulse.”Festival RecognitionHELP earned multiple awards on the independent festival circuit, praised for its atmosphere, pacing, and emotional intensity. As UK Film Review noted:“The suspense and tension build up more and more, until things finally culminate in a heart‑stopping climax.”Now Available to Stream for FreeThe full 1 hour 36 minute feature is now accessible worldwide on YouTube. Viewers who enjoy twist‑driven narratives, domestic unease, and character‑focused psychological tension will find HELP a gripping addition to their watchlist.Watch the full film here:And now, with the film finally available to audiences everywhere, viewers can step inside the house where nothing is as it seems — and discover for themselves why some secrets never stay buried.

HELP TRAILER

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.