Award‑Winning Short Film TWOFOLD Now Streaming on Short Frame

TWOFOLD POSTER featuring Phoebe Campbell (left) and Rebecca Calder (right) Ella Greenwood

A gripping one‑take drama about memory, confrontation, and the cost of unresolved history

TWOFOLD was designed to feel like a moment you’re not supposed to witness.” — Ella Greenwood, Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Watch Now: https://youtu.be/ts6QquxHaKI Short Frame, the global streaming destination dedicated to exceptional short‑form cinema, is now showcasing TWOFOLD , the acclaimed real‑time drama from award‑winning filmmaker Ella Greenwood. The film arrives on the platform following a celebrated festival run and widespread critical praise.A One‑Take Confrontation That Hits With ForceSet beneath the noise of a New Year’s Eve party, TWOFOLD traps viewers inside a charged, intimate encounter between two women whose shared past erupts without warning. What begins as a chance meeting quickly unravels into a raw, emotionally volatile exchange as buried secrets surface and long‑unresolved wounds demand attention.Shot in a single continuous take, the film compresses urgency, memory, and heartbreak into under 20 minutes, delivering a gripping, real‑time experience that refuses to look away.Creative Team & CastDirector: Ella Greenwood — Forbes “30 Under 30” honoree, British Citizen Award recipient, mental‑health advocate, and founder of Broken Flames Productions.Writer: Toto Bruin — British non‑binary screenwriter and actor known for sharp, character‑driven work blending wit, darkness, and emotional depth.Cast:• Phoebe Campbell (House of the Dragon) as Allie• Rebecca Calder as Erin• Clinton Blake in a key supporting roleProducer: Lucas A. FerraraCo‑Producers: Maya Bartley O’Dea and Ella GreenwoodDirector's QuoteElla Greenwood: “TWOFOLD was designed to feel like a moment you’re not supposed to witness. The camera never cuts, the tension never resets, and the characters have nowhere to hide. I wanted the audience to experience that same breathless urgency — the feeling that the past can catch up to you in an instant.”Critical RecognitionTWOFOLD has earned multiple Best Short Film and Audience Award wins, along with nominations at major festivals including the British Short Film Awards. It was also selected for the Amazon MGM Studios Short Film Competition, underscoring its impact and resonance within the short‑film landscape.Now Streaming WorldwideAudiences can experience TWOFOLD exclusively on Short Frame, where it joins a curated lineup of bold, high‑impact shorts from emerging and established filmmakers.Watch the film here: https://youtu.be/ts6QquxHaKI Short Frame invites viewers to watch, comment, and share their reactions as this intense one‑take drama reaches a global audience.

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