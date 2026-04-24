Cinqe Matchmaking Featured in Maxim as Demand Grows for Human-Led Dating Over Apps

Cinqe Matchmaking Team Photo Maxim article featuring Cinqe Matchmaking

As dating fatigue rises, elite singles across major U.S. cities turn to private, concierge matchmaking for curated introductions and meaningful relationships

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent feature by Maxim Cinqe Matchmaking was recognized for delivering something modern dating apps have struggled to provide: meaningful, real-world connections guided by human expertise, discretion, and intention.As the dating landscape evolves, accomplished singles are increasingly moving away from algorithm-driven platforms in favor of private, high-touch matchmaking. Cinqe, a globally recognized luxury firm founded in 2010, has positioned itself at the forefront of this shift, offering curated introductions designed for those who value quality, privacy, and efficiency.“Dating apps created access, but they also created noise,” said founder Erica Arrechea. “Our clients are not looking for more options, they’re looking for the right one. That requires human judgment, not algorithms.”Demand for Cinqe’s services continues to rise in key metropolitan markets, including San Francisco, Los Angeles , Orange County, San Diego, New York, Miami, Austin, Dallas, and Melbourne where high-performing professionals are seeking a more intentional and discreet alternative to traditional dating apps.The Maxim feature highlights Cinqe’s human-led, team-based matchmaking model. Unlike apps, there are no public profiles or browsing. Every introduction is privately curated, and aligned with a client’s lifestyle and long-term relationship goals, an approach that has become especially valuable for executives, founders, and high-profile individuals.The article also highlights Cinqe’s recognition in industry conversations as one of the “Big 4” in modern matchmaking, underscoring its growing influence and leadership in the premium dating space.“Privacy is no longer a preference, it’s an expectation,” Arrechea added. “We are built for people who are serious about finding a partner, not spending time on platforms.”The Maxim article adds to a growing list of media features, including ELLE, Business Insider, Yahoo, and Today.com, as well as being named “Best in Luxury Matchmaking” by Goop.About Cinqe MatchmakingCinqe Matchmaking is a U.S.-based luxury matchmaking firm founded in 2010, specializing in private, curated introductions for elite clients worldwide. With a focus on discretion, curation, and long-term compatibility, Cinqe serves clients across major global cities including Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, New York, Miami, and Dallas, as well as London, Milan, Dubai, Melbourne, and Sydney. The firm is known for its high-touch, concierge approach and commitment to meaningful connections without the use of algorithms or public dating platforms.

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