Cinqe Matchmaking Named Luxury Matchmaking Business of the Year 2026, United States

Cinqe named Best in Luxury Matchmaking for 2026 Cinqe awarded Best in Luxury Matchmaking by Global 100

Cinqe Matchmaking has been named Luxury Matchmaking Business of the Year 2026 | United States by Global 100

This award is incredibly meaningful because it reflects what we’ve believed since day one: people don’t need more swiping, they need more thoughtful introductions.” — Erica Arrechea

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinqe Matchmaking has been named Luxury Matchmaking Business of the Year 2026 , United States by Global 100 , recognizing the firm’s continued leadership in luxury matchmaking and personalized relationship services for accomplished singles worldwide.Founded in California in 2010 by Erica Arrechea, Cinqe Matchmaking has grown from a boutique California matchmaking company into an international firm serving executives, entrepreneurs, investors, physicians, attorneys, and high-net-worth individuals across the United States and internationally.The award recognizes companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, client service, and leadership within their respective industries. Cinqe was selected for its highly personalized matchmaking process, global recruiting capabilities, commitment to privacy, and founder-led approach to client service.“We have never believed that finding a life partner should be left to an algorithm,” said Erica Arrechea, Founder of Cinqe Matchmaking. “This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects what our team has focused on every day for more than fifteen years: creating thoughtful introductions, protecting our clients’ privacy, and helping exceptional people build meaningful relationships.”Today, Cinqe serves clients throughout San Francisco , Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Austin, Dallas, Miami, New York, Puerto Rico, Vancouver BC, and Melbourne, Australia, while maintaining one of the industry’s most extensive private networks of eligible singles.Unlike dating apps, Cinqe’s process is entirely human led. Every client works directly with experienced matchmakers who personally source, recruit, interview, and vet potential matches. The firm is known for its concierge-style service, discretion, and ability to conduct searches across cities, states, and international markets.Over the years, Cinqe has been featured in ELLE, Goop, Business Insider, Yahoo, HuffPost, FOX, TODAY, and numerous other publications covering relationships, dating, and luxury lifestyle trends.As the dating industry becomes increasingly automated, Cinqe has earned its place among what many consider the “Big 4” of luxury matchmaking, championing a different philosophy: real people creating real connections.For more information, visit www.cinqe.com

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