Learning Pool acquires Confirm to drive workforce performance with AI insights

Confirm joins the Learning Pool team Learning Pool logo

By integrating Confirm, we’re giving organizations the insight to identify top contributors, close skills gaps, and make data-driven decisions that directly drive productivity and business results.” — Benoit de la Tour, CEO of Learning Pool

DERRY, LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learning Pool, a leading provider of learning technology solutions, today announced the acquisition of Confirm, an AI-first people development platform.The addition of Confirm consolidates workforce data into a single source of truth, sharpening talent decisions across the organization. Grounded in Organizational Network Analysis (ONA), Confirm maps real working relationships to quantify employee influence and impact and provide leaders with clear visibility into top performers and quiet contributors alike.This acquisition extends Learning Pool’s focus beyond training delivery to real-world performance measurement. Building on the recent integrations of WorkStep, WorkRamp and Elucidat, Learning Pool seeks to power a new era of workforce performance by unifying learning, engagement, and performance within a single intelligent Talent Flywheel — a powerful engine that turns workforce potential into measurable business results.High-performing brands, including Substack, Foursquare, and Canada Goose, rely on Confirm to identify their most impactful people, ensuring workforce decisions directly fuel productivity and commercial success."The biggest challenge for any leader today is knowing exactly where workforce development will have the greatest impact,” said Benoit de la Tour, Chief Executive Officer of Learning Pool.“By integrating Confirm into our ecosystem, we’re giving organizations the insight to identify top contributors, close skills gaps, and make data-driven decisions that directly drive productivity and business results. Confirm transforms talent insights into actionable intelligence, helping our customers turn workforce potential into measurable growth."David Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Confirm, said: “Too many talent decisions are still based on perception, not evidence. Our platform gives leaders clear insight into who is driving real business impact. This includes the quiet contributors who rarely get the recognition they deserve, and the high-potential people whose development gaps aren't visible until it's too late. Combined with Learning Pool’s ecosystem, organizations can surface those signals early, fast-track their development, and ensure that workforce growth directly fuels organizational success.”Confirm will operate as a specialized performance intelligence division within Learning Pool, accelerating its AI-driven roadmap while leveraging Learning Pool’s global resources. This expanded suite equips organizations to reduce ramp time, bridge skills gaps, and transform workforce development into a strategic business driver.Notes to EditorAbout Learning PoolLearning Pool’s vision is to unlock the limitless potential of every organization’s most valuable asset – its people. With the recent integration of Confirm, WorkStep, WorkRamp and Elucidat, Learning Pool is seamlessly connecting learning, engagement, and performance through the Talent Flywheel.Trusted by global brands including Tesco, IHG, AXA, Sky, Canva, and Bosch, Learning Pool delivers results at scale through its award-winning platforms, content, and customer support.Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Derry, Northern Ireland, Learning Pool has offices across the UK and North America and employs over 420 people worldwide.For more information, visit Learning Pool About ConfirmConfirm is an AI-powered performance management platform that puts data at the center of talent decisions. Grounded in Organizational Network Analysis (ONA), Confirm analyses how work actually flows across a company, quantifying employee influence and impact beyond subjective bias and office politics. This data-backed approach gives leaders clear visibility into their top performers and quiet contributors – the people the organization can’t afford to lose.Founded in 2019 and headquartered in San Francisco, Confirm is on a mission to ensure that advancement is based on merit and contribution rather than visibility. Used by forward-thinking organizations like Foursquare and Canada Goose, Confirm’s suite of tools – including AI-drafted reviews, engagement surveys, and talent calibration – helps companies build fairer, faster, and more high-performing teams.To learn more about the future of performance management, visit Confirm

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