Learning Pool announces acquisition of WorkStep to revolutionize frontline employee experience

WorkStep joins Learning Pool

We are providing frontline enterprises with a complete, end-to-end suite that moves beyond simple training into real-time engagement and retention.” — Benoit de la Tour, CEO of Learning Pool

DERRY, LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learning Pool has announced the acquisition of WorkStep, an AI-powered employee engagement platform specifically designed for the frontline workforce.This acquisition builds on the momentum of Learning Pool’s recent acquisitions of WorkRamp, an AI-first learning management system (LMS) for high-performing teams, and Elucidat, an innovative cloud-based authoring platform.These strategic moves underscore Learning Pool’s commitment to equipping frontline enterprises and scale-up businesses with precision training and performance solutions that accelerate speed-to-productivity and optimize bottom-line performance.The addition of WorkStep to the Learning Pool family allows organizations with high-volume frontline staff to manage the entire employee lifecycle – from initial training to long-term engagement and retention – within a single, data-driven ecosystem.Founded in 2017, WorkStep has earned a strong reputation for solving the frontline disconnect by bridging the communication gap between corporate leadership and the operations floor through real-time employee engagement solutions.WorkStep serves global clients across the logistics, manufacturing, and retail sectors, including PepsiCo, Mattel, GEODIS, and Aspire Bakeries. By leveraging real-time sentiment mapping and AI-powered predictive analytics, WorkStep helps these organizations reduce turnover and achieve peak operational efficiency.“This is a strategic milestone for Learning Pool as we redefine what it means to support the deskless workforce,” said Benoit de la Tour, Chief Executive Officer of Learning Pool.“By bringing WorkStep into our ecosystem, we are providing frontline enterprises with a complete, end-to-end suite that moves beyond simple training into real-time engagement and retention. In an era of ongoing workforce challenges, empowering our clients to truly listen to and protect their most essential talent isn't just an HR initiative – it’s a massive, sustainable competitive advantage.”The acquisition combines Learning Pool’s global enterprise scale with WorkStep’s deep expertise in frontline sentiment. By integrating these capabilities, Learning Pool is better serving the frontline enterprise with a unified approach, bridging the gap between onboarding, skill development and real-time engagement.Dan Johnston, Chief Executive Officer of WorkStep, said: “WorkStep was built to make the frontline a better place to work by solving the disconnect between leadership and the frontline. Joining forces with Learning Pool allows us to scale our mission and provide enterprises with a more complete suite of solutions – coupling our predictive retention technology with world-class learning. Together, we’re giving organizations the data and tools they need to support their essential workers throughout their entire career journey.”WorkStep will operate as a specialized frontline division within Learning Pool, focused on accelerating the roadmap for its AI-driven engagement model. This structure ensures that WorkStep continues to innovate while leveraging Learning Pool’s extensive global resources to provide a more robust, integrated experience for frontline enterprises worldwide.Notes to EditorAbout Learning PoolLearning Pool’s vision is to unlock the limitless potential of every organization’s most valuable asset – its people. With the recent integration of WorkStep, WorkRamp and Elucidat, Learning Pool is seamlessly connecting learning, engagement, performance, and compliance through the Talent Flywheel.This integrated solution is specifically engineered to solve the operational complexity of frontline enterprises and the rapid scalability of high-growth scale-ups – accelerating speed-to-productivity and turning human capability into a measurable driver of growth.Trusted by global brands including Tesco, IHG, AXA, Sky, Canva, and Bosch, Learning Pool delivers results at scale through its award-winning platforms, content, and customer support. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Derry, Northern Ireland, Learning Pool has offices across the U.K. and North America and employs over 420 people worldwide.For more information, visit Learning Pool and LinkedIn About WorkStepFounded in 2017, WorkStep is an AI-powered employee engagement and retention platform specifically designed for organizations with frontline workforces (such as those in logistics, manufacturing, retail, and healthcare).While traditional HR tools often focus on "desk-based" corporate employees, WorkStep bridges the gap between high-level leadership and the hourly associates who keep operations running.For more information, visit WorkStep

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