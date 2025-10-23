Learning Pool's Strategic Growth Continues With Elucidat Acquisition

Elucidat joins Learning Pool

Learning Pool continues its growth journey with the acquisition of Elucidat, an innovative cloud-based authoring platform trusted by leading global brands.

The acquisitions of both WorkRamp and now Elucidat mark significant milestones in our growth journey.” — Benoit de la Tour, CEO of Learning Pool

DERRY, LONDONDERRY, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learning Pool, a leading provider of learning technology solutions, has announced the acquisition of Elucidat, an innovative cloud-based authoring platform trusted by leading global brands.The move brings together two quality platforms to create a unified, enhanced learning ecosystem, combining Learning Pool’s strength in analytics and platform capabilities with Elucidat’s innovation in scalable content creation and AI-powered authoring.This expansion follows the recent addition of WorkRamp to Learning Pool’s expanding portfolio. WorkRamp is a next-generation Learning Management System (“LMS”) designed for mid-market and extended enterprise use cases that aims to provide an intuitive, high-impact experience for employees and customers.Together, the combined strategic investment in Elucidat's authoring platform and WorkRamp's agile LMS significantly expands Learning Pool's capabilities and bolsters its ability to deliver comprehensive, flexible, and scalable learning solutions for a broader range of customers across industries and geographies.Founded in 2013, Elucidat has built a reputation for helping large-scale learning teams quickly create, manage, and distribute high-quality digital learning. Its platform offers powerful support for collaboration, automation, and AI-assisted content development. The acquisition strengthens Learning Pool’s product ecosystem and advances its ability to deliver smarter, faster, and more flexible learning solutions for its global customer base.“This is an exciting moment for Learning Pool,” said Benoit de la Tour, CEO of Learning Pool. “The acquisitions of both WorkRamp and now Elucidat mark significant milestones in our growth journey. Elucidat’s strong product vision and innovation in AI-supported authoring aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify learning at scale. Together, our vision is to deliver an industry-leading experience for end-to-end learning design and delivery.”Elucidat’s platform will play a key role in supporting Learning Pool’s broader learning suite, including its Learning Experience Platform (LXP), off-the-shelf content library, highly flexible and scalable custom content, and data and insights tools. The end goal will be a more seamless and scalable learning journey for customers.Steve Penfold, CEO of Elucidat, said: “By joining Learning Pool, we’re able to expand Elucidat’s reach and amplify our impact. With a shared customer-first ethos and strong product synergy, we’re excited to help organisations create even better learning experiences, faster and at greater scale.”Elucidat will continue to operate as a core product within the Learning Pool portfolio. Deeper integration is already underway to unify authoring, content deployment, and learner experience, powered by next-generation AI and automation.Notes to EditorAbout Learning PoolLearning Pool is a global learning technology company that transforms workforce performance with smart, data-driven digital learning experiences. Its integrated suite helps organisations onboard, upskill, and stay compliant, driving measurable outcomes for employees and the business.Trusted by global brands including AXA, Compass Group, Amway, Sky, and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Learning Pool delivers results at scale through its award-winning platforms, content, and customer support. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Derry, Northern Ireland, Learning Pool has offices across the U.K. and North America and employs over 340 people worldwide.For more information, visit Learning Pool About ElucidatElucidat is a premiere cloud-based authoring platform designed for ambitious learning teams. With an intuitive interface, built-in collaboration tools, and powerful automation and AI capabilities, Elucidat empowers teams to create impactful digital learning at scale.Founded in Brighton in 2013, Elucidat serves millions of learners worldwide and is trusted by global organisations.For more information, visit Elucidat

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.