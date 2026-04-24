Barry Gittleman Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barry Gittleman, representing Hamlet Homes, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he highlights how collaboration, quality craftsmanship, and a client-first approach shape leadership in the homebuilding and real estate industry.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Gittleman explores how aligning construction expertise with real estate strategy can create stronger, more livable communities, and breaks down how teamwork, trust, and clear communication drive long-term success in the homebuilding process.Barry’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/barry-gittleman63863482

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