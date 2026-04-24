Alex Campo Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alex Campo, somatic practitioner for trauma-informed leadership & regulation at Hero's Ranch Holistic Healing, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where she shares how somatic practice, trauma-informed approaches, and holistic healing have shaped her approach to leadership and regulation.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Campo explores the importance of nervous system regulation in leadership, and breaks down how embodied awareness, trauma-informed practices, and self-regulation tools can support sustainable, healing-centered leadership.Alex’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/alex-campo63860729

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