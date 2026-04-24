Christopher Kieres Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christopher Kieres, CEO of Paragon Brewing, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how discipline, adaptability, and purpose-driven leadership shape sustainable business growth.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Kieres explores the importance of translating structured, high-performance environments into entrepreneurial success, and breaks down how consistency, operational focus, and long-term vision can drive scalable results.Christopher’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/christopher-kieres63860171

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