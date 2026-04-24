Dustin Lee Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dustin Lee, founder of Fidelis Sustainability Distribution LLC, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how innovation, mission-driven execution, and disciplined systems thinking shape leadership in U.S. VA and DoD medical technology advancement.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Lee explores how advancing medical technology within veteran and defense healthcare systems requires alignment between sustainability, operational efficiency, and mission-focused execution, and breaks down how cross-sector collaboration can improve outcomes and long-term system resilience.Dustin’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/dustin-lee63865911

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.