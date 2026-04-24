Public Safety Communications Commission to meet April 29-30

The Wyoming PSCC will meet April 29-30, 2026, in Casper for an education session and business meeting in the Turn Table Room of the Thyra Thomson State Office Building, 444 W. Collins Drive, Casper.

The education session is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The agenda topics include Motorola lifecycle planning, Radio over Internet Protocol (RoIP), and 911 workgroups. Following the session, commissioners and staff will attend the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police (WASCOP) conference banquet, but no official business will be conducted.

The commission will hold its regular business meeting on Thursday, April 30, starting at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will meet in person with a video conference option. To join the meeting or to view the meeting materials, visit the PSCC webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink. You can also call the Commission Secretary at (307) 777‑4015.