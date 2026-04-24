Astor 400 Introduces Capsule No. 3.1

Capsule 3.1 Statue Ad Model wearing pieces from Astor 400 Capsule 3.1, the A4 Cap and the Muses Tee Astor 400 Logo

Limited release. No restocks.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astor 400 announces the release of Capsule 3.1, the latest installment in the brand’s exploration of off-hours dressing for men who move through the world with presence.Astor 400 was founded on a simple idea: that casual clothing should still carry status. Not through noise, excess, or trend-chasing, but through proportion, symbolism, and restraint. Capsule 3.1 continues that philosophy with a focused release designed for heat, movement, and the kind of summer days that begin in the city and end by the shore.Launching with two pieces, the A4 Cap and the Muses Tee, Capsule 3.1 distills the brand’s point of view into its clearest summer expression: clothing that feels relaxed, but elevated. The A4 Cap functions as both signature and accessory, with an embroidered emblem set against lightweight, water-resistant nylon. It signals belonging without explanation.The Muses Tee extends the brand’s visual language through a more assertive graphic presence, balancing heritage reference with modern ease. Together, the two pieces operate as a uniform: direct, recognizable, and built to carry the brand’s identity into warmer days.Where much of contemporary streetwear relies on irony or overload, Astor 400 continues to define a different lane — one rooted in old New York, private confidence, and the quiet codes of social position. The brand draws from a more composed idea of status, shaped by architecture, ritual, and summers out East.Capsule 3.1 is available in limited quantities at Astor400.com.

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