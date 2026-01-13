Astor 400 Introduces Capsule #2

Authority, off the clock. Astor 400 Logo The Astor 400 "Muses Emblem"

A New Luxury Streetwear Capsule Rooted in New York’s Social History

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Astor 400’s Capsule #2 is now in circulation. It continues the brand’s exploration of luxury streetwear defined by restraint, continuity, and a subtle sense of humor.Designed for life beyond ceremony, the collection reflects a philosophy of authority, off the clock. These are garments chosen to be worn with ease, but never overlooked.Favoring discretion over spectacle and permanence over trend cycles, Astor 400 approaches modern masculinity with decisiveness rather than noise. Rooted in New York’s social history, the brand draws inspiration from an era when authority was clearly signaled and never accidental.Capsule #2 refines the foundation established in the inaugural release. Silhouettes are sharper. Materials are more considered. Proportions are tuned with increased intention. Produced in limited quantities, the collection is designed for men who hold attention. Men who move markets by day and define culture by night.Instagram: @astor.400 Press Inquiries:Taylor Kane, Media Liaisonmedia@astor400.com



