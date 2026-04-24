Be Alert to Fraud After Washington Storms and Flooding

CAMP MURRAY, Wash. – Con artists and criminals may try to obtain money or steal personal information through fraud or identity theft after a disaster. In some cases, thieves try to apply for FEMA assistance using names, addresses and Social Security numbers they have stolen from people affected by the disaster.

If a FEMA housing inspector contacts you and you did not submit a FEMA application, your information may have been used without your knowledge to create a FEMA application. If this happens, please inform the inspector that you did not apply for FEMA assistance so they can submit a request to stop further processing of the application.

If you did not apply for assistance but receive a letter from FEMA, please call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The helpline will submit a request to stop further processing of that application.

If you do want to apply for FEMA assistance after stopping an application made in your name without your knowledge, the helpline will assist you in creating a new application.

FEMA housing inspectors and other officials will be working in areas impacted by storms and flooding. They carry official photo identification badges.

Scams

Never trust anyone asking for money in exchange for disaster aid or promising grants in return for large deposits. FEMA and local disaster workers do not charge for assistance, inspections or application help.

Don't give your banking information to a person claiming to be a FEMA housing inspector. FEMA inspectors are never authorized to collect your personal financial information.

Use licensed local contractors with verified references. Always get a written contract detailing the work and avoid paying more than half the cost upfront.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam, report it immediately to your local law enforcement or to the Washington State Attorney General’s office at atg.wa.gov/file-complaint.

If you have knowledge of fraud, waste or abuse of FEMA funds, you can report these tips – 24 hours a day, seven days a week – to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721. You can also email StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov to report a tip.

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FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters.