MindWaveDAO Launches Structured NILA Staking Framework

MindWaveDAO launches a structured NILA staking framework featuring 90, 180, and 360-day lock durations, reward parameters of up to 18% APY, weekly and monthly Staking Royale reward pools, and referral incentives for eligible participants.

New model introduces lock-based participation, referral incentives, and weekly and monthly reward structures for NILA holders.

DUABI, DUABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindWaveDAO has launched a structured staking framework for NILA holders , introducing a participation model designed to align token commitment with ecosystem activity, staking duration, and longer-term engagement.The rollout expands the role of staking within the MindWaveDAO ecosystem beyond fixed returns alone. Under the framework, NILA holders can participate through three lock durations — 90 days, 180 days, or 360 days — with platform reward parameters of up to 18% APY, subject to eligibility, selected lock duration, platform terms, and applicable compliance requirements.According to the platform, the staking model combines several participation-linked components, including instant activation incentives for eligible participants, duration-based reward parameters, engagement-linked multipliers, and referral incentives structured at 5% for referrers and 2% for new participants. The framework is intended to connect participation not only to token allocation, but also to the depth and continuity of ecosystem engagement.A key feature of the launch is the introduction of Staking Royale, a participation layer that adds weekly and monthly reward cycles to the staking experience.The Weekly Staking Royale includes a 25,000 NILA reward pool, with participation outcomes influenced by factors such as stake size, lock duration, and ongoing activity on the platform. MindWaveDAO said the weekly structure is intended to create a more dynamic engagement layer alongside standard staking features.MindWaveDAO has also outlined a Monthly Staking Royale featuring a 100,000 NILA reward pool, with each cycle beginning on the first day of the month. This longer-cycle format is designed for users maintaining stronger and more sustained ecosystem participation over time. Entry requires a minimum 30-day lock period, while the structure also includes multipliers for consecutive months and a leaderboard model aimed at recognizing consistency.“The next phase of digital asset participation will be shaped by structure, utility, and long-term alignment,” said Dr. Vin Menon, Chief Executive Officer of MindWaveDAO. “This framework has been introduced to support a more disciplined participation model for NILA holders within the broader ecosystem.”The staking platform has been built around a wallet-first onboarding experience, with support for WalletConnect, MetaMask, Binance Wallet, SafePal, and Trust Wallet. The platform interface brings together plan selection, reward visibility, staking progress, and leaderboard participation in a unified workflow.MindWaveDAO said the introduction of the staking framework reflects its broader ecosystem direction of linking participation more closely with utility and long-term development. As digital asset markets continue to mature, staking models are increasingly being assessed not only by headline reward parameters but also by how effectively they support sustained engagement and ecosystem design.For more information, visit:Staking Platform: https://stake.mindwavedao.com/ Website: https://www.mindwavedao.com/ Telegram: https://t.me/mindwave_official X: https://x.com/nilatoken About MindWaveDAOMindWaveDAO is a digital asset ecosystem focused on structured participation, utility-driven design, and long-term infrastructure development. The organization is building participation frameworks intended to align ecosystem growth with measurable user engagement across digital finance and blockchain infrastructure.Media ContactMindWaveDAO Communications TeamEmail: info@mindwavedao.comWebsite: https://www.mindwavedao.com/ DisclaimerThis press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax, or trading advice. NILA is intended for use within the MindWaveDAO ecosystem and should not be viewed as an investment product or guarantee of return. Participation features, reward structures, APY figures, and availability may vary depending on jurisdiction, eligibility, platform terms, market conditions, and applicable compliance requirements. Users should review all official platform information and seek independent advice where appropriate before participating.

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