MindWaveDAO Activates 1,000 BTC Treasury Wallet to Power Bitcoin-Yield Strategy and Institutional Adoption

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MindWave Ltd., the digital asset investment holding company behind MindWaveDAO .com, has officially activated its 1,000 BTC Treasury Wallet — marking the first major deployment phase of its Bitcoin-yield capital infrastructure.The initial tranche is part of a broader treasury rights structure backed by over 24,800 BTC in beneficial interest, made available by Calfin Capital Private Ltd. (Singapore), the holding company of MindWave Ltd. This milestone sets the foundation for a scalable institutional strategy cantered on Bitcoin-as-Treasury-Asset (BTA) models.1,000 BTC Treasury Deployment — Institutional Scale BeginsThe first 1,000 BTC will be deployed across:BTC-collateralized DeFi strategiesOn-chain liquidity provisioningYield-generating treasury structuresTokenized governance alignment via the $ NILA ecosystem“These Bitcoins will be mobilized into yield,” said Dr. Vin Menon, Founder of MindWaveDAO. “We’re building a capital engine where Bitcoin works — not just sits. This is only the beginning of a much larger BTC-yield architecture.”This deployment allows MindWaveDAO to operationalize Bitcoin in a structured, compliant, and scalable way — providing the DAO and institutional partners with new ways to access BTC-powered treasury programs.$NILA: The Bitcoin-Backed Token with Governance Power$NILA — the native utility and governance token of the MindWaveDAO ecosystem — is uniquely positioned as a token backed by Bitcoin deployment.Through $NILA, holders gain:Participation in BTC staking and yield programsPower over treasury deployment and DAO strategyGovernance influence across ClimateTech, AdTech, DeFi initiatives and more.Access to future BTC-linked token offerings and staking rounds“Bitcoin generates yield. $NILA governs how that yield is used. That’s the loop we’re building — and it gets stronger with every BTC deployed,” said Dr. Menon.Institutions Are Already Lining Up — Are You In Yet?With momentum building, MindWaveDAO is already in active discussions with listed entities and crypto-native institutions looking to participate in the next phase of capital deployment.Public companies, funds, and DAO-aligned protocols are invited to co-develop tailored BTC yield structures through:Treasury wallet design & smart contract managementBTC-yield structuring and DAO governance bridgesTokenized engagement models for institutional partners“We’re seeing fast-moving interest from Nasdaq-listed firms and fund managers,” said Dr. Vin Menon, Founder of MindWaveDAO.. “This isn’t just about holding BTC. It’s about activating it — with governance, transparency, and DAO-aligned value capture.”Institutional Inquiries:Email: OTC@mindwavedao.comWebsite: www.MindWaveDAO.com About MindWave Ltd.MindWave Ltd. is a Mauritius-based digital asset investment firm focused on capital infrastructure, treasury deployment, and DAO ecosystem growth for the MindWaveDAO.com network.About MindWaveDAO.comMindWaveDAO.com is a decentralized capital network activating Bitcoin yield through treasury-backed governance tokens. Its native token, $NILA, enables BTC-powered staking, DAO voting, and strategic access across next-gen sectors like AdTech, ClimateTech, and more.Media ContactRanjit Kumar, Chief Communications Officer 📧 press@mindwavedao.com 🌐 www.MindWaveDAO.com

