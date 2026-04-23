Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Barnwell County; One Person Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Apr. 23, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a skunk found near Marlboro Avenue between McDonald Drive and Dicks Circle in Barnwell, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. One person was exposed and has been referred to their health care provider. At this time, no pets are known to have been exposed.

The skunk was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing April 20, 2026, and was confirmed to have rabies April 21, 2026. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Columbia office at (803) 896-4680 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program manager. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to people or pets. Therefore, give wild and stray animals plenty of space.”

In South Carolina, rabies is most often found in wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats, but pets are just as susceptible to the virus. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control officer, or a wildlife rehabilitator. An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal.

This skunk is the first animal in Barnwell County to test positive for rabies in 2026. There have been 26 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 136 positive cases a year. In 2025, none of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Barnwell County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

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