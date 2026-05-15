Rabid Skunk Confirmed in Saluda County; One Pet and 14 Livestock Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 15, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that a skunk found near Little Fawn Lane and Front Street in Ward, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog and 14 livestock, including cows, sheep, goats, and pigs, were potentially exposed. With consultation from the DPH Public Health Veterinarian, and the State Veterinarian with Clemson University Livestock Poultry and Health (CULPH), appropriate safety response actions have been implemented.

The skunk was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing May 13, 2026, and was confirmed to have rabies May 14, 2026. If you believe you, your family members, or your pets have come in contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Columbia office at (803) 896-4680 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

South Carolina law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies and revaccinated at a frequency to provide continuous protection of the pet from rabies using a vaccine approved by DPH and licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Livestock are susceptible to rabies and all livestock with USDA-approved rabies vaccinations should be vaccinated. Species for which licensed vaccines are not available (goat and swine), that have frequent contact with humans, or are considered valuable, should also be vaccinated.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal. It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind,” said Terri McCollister, DPH’s Rabies Program manager.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This skunk is the fourth animal in Saluda County to test positive for rabies in 2026. There have been 34 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 138 positive cases a year. In 2025, one of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina was in Saluda County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies, visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

###