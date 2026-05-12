SC Medical Control Committee to Meet Thursday, May 14, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 6, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In observance of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is applauding the critical work the state’s licensed nurses do to protect the health and safety of South Carolinians each day. DPH encourages residents to use this observance as an opportunity to recognize and thank nurses in their communities as well.

There are more than 95,000 licensed nurses in South Carolina, including hundreds who perform a wide range of duties at DPH.