Rabid Animals Confirmed in Multiple Counties; Eleven People, Four Pets and Two Livestock Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 14, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that three animals from different counties have tested positive for rabies:

In Spartanburg County, a skunk found near Old Spartanburg Hwy and McElrath Road in Woodruff, S.C., has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

In Berkeley County, a raccoon found near Windwood and Summer lanes in Moncks Corner, S.C. has tested positive for rabies. Two people were exposed and have been referred to their healthcare providers. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the Rabies Control Act.

In Saluda County, a calf found near Denny and Prosperity highways in Prosperity, S.C. has tested positive for rabies. Nine people were exposed and have been referred to their healthcare providers. Two calves were potentially exposed and with consultation from the DPH Public Health Veterinarian, and the State Veterinarian with Clemson University Livestock Poultry and Health (CULPH), appropriate safety response actions have been implemented.

The Spartanburg County skunk was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing May 8, 2026, and was confirmed to have rabies May 12, 2026. The Berkeley County raccoon and Saluda County calf were submitted to DPH’s laboratory for testing May 12, 2026, and were confirmed to have rabies May 13, 2026. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with this skunk, raccoon, calf, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's rabies 24-hour rabies reporting line at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

South Carolina law requires all dogs, cats, and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies and revaccinated at a frequency to provide continuous protection of the pet from rabies using a vaccine approved by DPH and licensed by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). Livestock are susceptible to rabies and all livestock with USDA-approved rabies vaccinations should be vaccinated. Species for which licensed vaccines are not available (goat and swine), that have frequent contact with humans, or are considered valuable, should also be vaccinated.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal. It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets, and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind,” said Terri McCollister, DPH’s Rabies Program manager.

In 2026, the Spartanburg County skunk and Berkeley County raccoon are the first animals in their counties to test positive for rabies, and the Saluda County calf is the third animal in that county to test positive for rabies. There have been 33 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 136 positive cases a year. In 2025, four of the 101 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Spartanburg County, two were in Berkeley County, and one was in Saluda County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

###